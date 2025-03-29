Box Office: Ryan Coogler teases Black Panther 3 casting; As threequel gains momentum, revisit the franchise’s box office triumphs HERE

Black Panther series director Ryan Coogler loves the prospect of working with Denzel Washington in the upcoming installment, despite there being no confirmation on when it will begin production. Speaking to Nightcap podcast hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, the filmmaker affirmed that he plans to cast the Gladiator II star in his next superhero venture.

“I’ve been dying to work with Denzel,” Coogler said. “I’m hoping we can make that happen. I’ve got every intention of working with him on that movie. As long as he’s interested, man, it’s going to happen. He’s a living legend and a great mentor for so many of us. He’s all about looking out for us now.”

Sharpe asked how long fans would have to wait for Black Panther 3. Coogler replied, “Not long.”

On that note, here’s a look back at how successful the first two films in the franchise have been.

The debut Black Panther installment came out in 2018. Made on a USD 200 million budget, the film registered a blockbuster USD 202 million opening weekend and went on to gross USD 1.33 billion worldwide. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in 2022 and earned USD 859 million globally on a USD 250 million budget.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and more, the former entry chronicles T’Challa’s crowning as the king of Wakanda following his father’s death, prompting Killmonger to challenge the country’s isolationist policies and begin a global revolution. In the latter endeavor, the leaders of Wakanda fight to protect their nation in the wake of T’Challa’s demise.

Notably, T’Challa’s death became part of the sequel’s plot after Boseman’s passing from colon cancer in 2020. Marvel chose not to recast his role.

In November, while promoting Gladiator II, Washington casually told Australia’s Today that Coogler was writing a part for him in Black Panther 3. Marvel has yet to officially unveil the project; in fact, the studio has only officially scheduled two Avengers sequels and Spider-Man 4 beyond 2025. But it’s no surprise that a Black Panther threequel would be on the way, considering both entries collectively earned more than USD 2 billion at the global box office.

Coogler is about to release his R-rated thriller Sinners, starring Jordan, next. The movie will hit theaters on April 18.