Box Office: Yash starrer KGF 2 faces an expected drop on Tuesday; RRR remains steady at low levels

Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon faced the first major drop in its Hindi theatrical run on its first Tuesday as it managed to collect around Rs. 19 cr nett on day 6. The fall is around 25 percent from Monday and that is a big drop. However, the numbers are still very strong given the fact that the initials were record-breaking and most of the business came from first weekend itself. The film looked well on course of Rs. 400 cr nett figure in Hindi seeing the Monday figures but the trending on Tuesday has brought down the expectations considerably.

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) has collected Rs. 234.85 cr nett in its first 6 days and the first-week figure is heading towards Rs. 250 cr nett while the extended week 1 is heading towards Rs. 265 cr nett. KGF: Chapter 2 will face some local competition next week with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey releasing after multiple delays. Although there is enough exhibition size to accommodate both films, it does affect the potential and also gives audiences an additional option to choose from. The release calendar is only expected to get more and more packed as the weeks pass by with Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 expected to keep audiences hooked, booked and spoiled for choices.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Hindi) starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR had yet another Rs. 1 cr plus day at the box office and the film has stabilised at low levels. The film is on the course of Rs. 270 cr nett figure and that is a fabulous result for a non-sequel film with lesser-known faces. The film is a Super-Hit at the box office.

The day-wise nett box office collection of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows:-



KGF Chapter 2

Thursday – Rs. 53 cr

Friday – Rs. 45.75 cr

Saturday – Rs. 42.50 cr

Sunday – Rs. 49.60 cr

Monday – Rs. 25 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 19 cr

Total = Rs. 234.85 cr

RRR

3 week total – Rs. 242 cr

Friday – Rs. 3 cr

Saturday – Rs. 3.30 cr

Sunday – Rs. 3.70 cr

Monday – Rs. 1.30 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 1.20 cr

Total = Rs. 254.45 cr

What do you expect the lifetime total of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR to be for its Hindi version?

