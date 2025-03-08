Crazxy Day 9 Box Office Trends: Despite new climax, Sohum Shah's thriller doesn't show a significant uptick on 2nd Saturday

It's been nine days of its theatrical run and Crazxy has performed below expectations at the box office. Sohum Shah-led movie has entered its second weekend. Despite positive word-of-mouth and other factors, Girish Kohli's helmer is running at slow pace.

Crazxy Struggles To Rise On Day 9; No Positive Impact Of Changed Climax

Released on February 28, Crazxy has maintained a moderate hold at the box office since its release. The film, which stars Sohum Shah as Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, a surgeon, has been aided by movie offers. Moreover, the makers have tweaked its climax a week after its theatrical run. These stratagies have made no positive impact on its box office performance yet.

Going by the trends, Crazxy doesn't show a significant uptick on second Saturday with an estimated range of Rs 20 lakh plus. The edge-of-the-seat thriller has collected Rs 6.15 crore in the last eight days.

Sohum Shah Collaborates With Babbu Maan For Mitron Maidaan

Amid its theatrical run, Sohum Shah has released the music video of Mitron Maidaan, the song from his latest release, Crazxy. The track is crooned by iconic Punjabi singer Babbu Maan who also features in the video. The collaboration of Sohum Shah and Babbu Maan is expected to attract more cinegoers in the near future.

Crazxy has received positive word-of-mouth among a section of cinephiles, especially those who admire Sohum Shah's work. The intense thriller about kidnapping marks Sohum's theatrical comeback as an actor. He was last seen in period folk horror film, Tumbbad (2018), which was re-released in cinemas last year.

Crazxy is locking horns with Superboys of Malegaon and Chhaava at the box office. Girish Kohli's helmer is performing better than Reema Kagti's directorial. Laxman Utekar's film, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has been a top performer at the box office and will remain to do so until the arrival of Sikandar in cinemas.

