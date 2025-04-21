Kesari 2 Box Office Day 4 Early Estimates: Akshay Kumar’s film drops on Monday; expected to net Rs 4 crore

Kesari 2 Box Office Day 4 Early Estimates: Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Kesari Chapter 2, which has been one of the most appreciated films of the actor in recent times, hit theaters on April 18, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Produced under Dharma Productions, the film has received highly positive reviews and is expected to collect Rs 4 crore (India net) on Day 4 at the box office.

Released on the occasion of Good Friday, Kesari 2 opened at the Indian box office with Rs 7.5 crore (net). Over the weekend, the film grew to Rs 10 crore (net) on Saturday and further to Rs 11.5 crore on Sunday. As of now, the film’s 3-day total stands at Rs 29 crore (India net). While this may seem decent, the opening weekend numbers are considered low by trade standards.

On its fourth day, i.e., Monday, the film is expected to collect Rs 4 crore, reflecting a drop of over 65%.

Several factors have contributed to the film’s relatively low opening weekend. Firstly, it is not a large-scale commercial entertainer and lacked major pre-release buzz, with minimal promotional assets released besides the trailer. Additionally, the film’s A-rating has limited its potential audience, confining it mainly to viewers in tier-1 cities.

Despite the underwhelming opening, the film has received a highly positive audience response post-release. This favorable word of mouth is helping the film maintain a steady performance at the box office during the weekdays.

While this latest courtroom drama is progressing at a moderate pace, Akshay Kumar has several major projects lined up. He will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3, once again portraying an advocate. Other upcoming films include Housefull 5 and Welcome to the Jungle, both expected to release later this year. Additionally, he will be seen portraying Lord Shiva in the Telugu film Kannappa, scheduled for release on June 27, 2025.

Kesari 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 led by Akshay Kumar is running in theaters globally. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

