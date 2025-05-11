Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 11: Ajay Devgn starrer eyes successful weekend jump on second Sunday

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 11: Ajay Devgn’s recently released film Raid 2 hit the big screens nationwide on May 1, 2025. This thriller drama also featured Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saurabh Shukla among the leads. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is currently in the second weekend of its release and continues moving towards successful results.

The film opened to a good hype among the general audience on May 1 and, with positive reviews, the film has seen a consistently good hold at the ticket windows. As per morning trends, on Day 11, the movie is looking to jump to a bigger total than its recent Saturday, benefiting from the weekend crowd.

On its Day 10, Raid 2 collected Rs 7.25 crore, helping it enter the Rs 100 crore India net club with a total of Rs 106.75 crore. This Sunday would surely make the film come close to Rs 115 crore, if not bigger than that. Meanwhile, it has already crossed the lifetime box office collection of its prequel, Raid, released in 2018, in just over a week of its run. Eyeing a clear success, the film is now looking forward to bigger targets to achieve in its current free run.

Ajay Devgn’s projects like Maidaan and Singham Again underperformed at the box office, while Azaad and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha suffered from a highly negative reception.

Raid 2 in theaters

