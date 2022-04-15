KGF 2 (Hindi) Day One Box Office: Yash starrer emerges a record opener; Surpasses War with Rs 52.50 cr opening

Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon took the box office by storm with an opening record in the Hindi speaking belts. KGF: Chapter 2 has surpassed the figures of War despite little or no support from the south for the Hindi version of the film. The film has opened to an earth-shattering figure in excess of Rs. 52.50 cr nett for its Hindi version. The actual figures can be slightly higher as well since the data is still being computed. While War released on a national holiday, KGF: Chapter 2 released on a partial holiday. The ratio of business of KGF: Chapter 2 is such that if it was a Hindi only release, it would have had an opening day of around Rs. 60 cr nett.

Mostly all circuits have created new records with KGF: Chapter and this is post-pandemic. Such numbers post the pandemic shows that the potential of big event films has reached pre-pandemic levels and we can expect lifetime records to be shattered in the times to come, too. The greatest success of the KGF franchise is that it has got great mass support thanks to the incredible run on television and YouTube. Films that work on television and YouTube tap a loyal audience base that can contribute massively to further instalments of the franchise. The all India gross opening of KGF: Chapter 2 is pegged at around Rs. 135 cr and we can expect Rs. 500 cr worldwide gross collections for KGF 2 in its very first extended weekend.

With an opening so massive and with a pretty strong hold on day 2, the film is already a resounding success and it is all about where the film goes from here. KGF: Chapter 2 would be eyeing to become the second-highest Indian grosser but it is still too early to talk about it.

You can catch KGF: Chapter 2 in a theatre near you.

Also read: KGF 2 All India Opening Day Box Office: Yash starrer creates history on Thursday; Flirts with all time record