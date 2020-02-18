Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 4: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s film CRASHES massively on 1st Monday

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer seems to have been hit massively on the first Monday. Despite the good opening day numbers due to Valentine’s day, the film failed to register good box office collection on the first weekend and Monday.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection: Despite the good opening day numbers for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer, Love Aaj Kal failed to register any growth on the first weekend at the box office and subsequently, the collections on first Monday aren’t really good as per the early estimates. Love Aaj Kal registered a good opening of Rs 11.75 Crore at the box office owing to Valentine’s Day advantage. However, the bad reviews seem to have become a hurdle in the box office growth on the weekends and on first Monday.

As per Box Office India, Sara and Kartik starrer hugely crashed on the first Monday. The drop from Sunday’s earnings itself was huge as the box office collection for Love Aaj Kal on first Monday was estimated at Rs 1.75 to 2 Crore nett. This number is a huge crash considering its comparison with the opening day figures of Rs 11.75 Crore. The massive drop on Monday is 80% if we take the difference from Rs 11.75 Crore. Hence, the overall Love Aaj Kal box office collection in four days is estimated at Rs 27.50 crore nett.

(Also Read: Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s film is a soggy saga of love)

The box office collections of Sara and Kartik’s first film together seemed to be affected by the negative reviews of the film and at some places like Gujarat and Saurashtra, Malang beat Love Aaj Kal’s collections. Due to the failure in registering any growth at the box office, Love Aaj Kal breaks Kartik’s record of back to back hits. Now, as per box office India report, the overall first week collections of Love Aaj Kal may remain in the range of Rs 32 to 33 crore nett if the trend remains the same during the weekdays. Also, this Friday, two new films Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will release and hence, Love Aaj Kal will face the heat from the two. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the day wise Love Aaj Kal box office collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 11.75 Crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 7 Crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 6.50

Day 4, Monday: Rs 1.75-2 Crore

Total Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection: Rs 27.50 Crore

Credits :Box Office India

