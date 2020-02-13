Malang Box Office Collection Day 6: Disha Patani & Aditya’s film holds well on Wednesday, mints Rs 3.25 crore

Box Office Collection Report: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang continues to keep its strong hold at the ticket windows. On Wednesday, the film faced a drop of 50% from opening day but held up well at the box office.

Box Office Collection Report: After having a steady run during the weekdays, and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang maintained its grip at the box office on Wednesday as well. Despite a drop of 50 percent from opening day, Malang’s box office collection remained decent on day 6. Disha and Aditya’s action love story got the advantage of lack of competition from other films and hence, it kept a stronghold on the box office. After a good opening day of Rs 6.50, Malang’s week at the box office has been decent.

As per Box Office India, Malang managed to keep it steady on day 6 with a minute drop from Tuesday’s collections. On Wednesday, Malang minted Rs 3.25 Crore which pushed up the overall box office collections to Rs 35 Crore. Disha and Aditya’s chemistry and the action of Malang seems to have worked in its favour. Also, having an opening weekend of Rs 24 crore gave the overall collections of Malang a good boost. Overall the weekday box office collections has been steady through the week.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in a never-seen-before avatar. Anil plays a corrupt cop while Kunal’s action is a USP in the film. The music of the film also has been trending across musical platforms and the trailer also got a great response. Lack of competition from films like Shikara and Hacked gave a boost to Malang’s box office collections. Now, with Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan releasing this Friday, Malang’s collections might get impacted by it. Disha and Aditya’s film will have to keep its buzz going, if it doesn’t want to fizzle out.

Check out Malang’s box office collection:

Day 1, Friday- Rs 6.50 Crore

Day 2, Saturday- Rs 8.25 Crore

Day 3, Sunday- Rs 9.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday- Rs 4 crore

Day 5, Tuesday- Rs 3.75 Crore (estimated)

Day 6, Wednesday- Rs 3.25 Crore

Total box office collection of Malang: Rs 35 crore (estimated)

