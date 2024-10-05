Top 25 First Three Days Box Office Collections Of All Time From Bollywood In Hindi: Jawan, Stree 2, Tiger 3, Animal, and more

We recently reported the list of the top 25 Bollywood openers of all time. Now, we have compiled a list of the top 25 Hindi movies with the highest first three-day box office collections ever. Note that there are many movie titles mentioned in the list which were not regular Friday releases.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan topped the charts and rules like a true king as it smashed a massive box office collection of Rs 175.25 crore net in its first three days of release. It was released on Thursday and enjoyed a four-day extended first weekend. However, we have included only the first three days in this list, as the title says!

Following this, a regular Friday release, Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor took the second spot and minted Rs 168.50 crore in the opening weekend. Another SRK film Pathaan, released on Wednesday, secured the third spot by raking a total box office collection of Rs 160.50 crore net in its first three days of release. Here's presenting the full list with the day of non-friday releases:

Top 25 First Three Days Net Box Office Collection Of All Time ft. Bollywood Films in Hindi (Day of release)

Sr. No. Movie Name Year First Three days Net BOC (Day of release) 1 Jawan 2023 Rs 175.25 crore (Thursday) 2 Animal 2023 Rs 168.50 crore 3 Pathaan 2023 Rs 160.50 crore (Wednesday) 4 Tiger 3 2023 Rs 138.50 Crore (Sunday) 5 Gadar 2 2023 Rs 132.50 crore 6 Stree 2 2024 Rs 129.25 crore (Rs 138 crore incl. Paid Preview, Thursday) 7 Sanju 2018 Rs 119.25 crore 8 Tiger Zinda Hai 2017 Rs 115 crore 9 Sultan 2016 Rs 105.50 crore (Wednesday) 10 Dangal 2016 Rs 104.50 crore (Wednesday) 11 Brahmastra 2022 Rs 102.50 crore 12 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 Rs 101.25 crore 13 Race 3 2017 Rs 100.75 crore 14 Thugs Of Hindostan 2018 Rs 98.50 crore (Thursday) 15 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 2015 Rs 97.75 crore (Thursday) 16 Dhoom 3 2013 Rs 97.25 crore (Wednesday) 17 Adipurush 2023 Rs 95.50 crore 18 PK 2014 Rs 94 crore 19 Happy New Year 2014 Rs 93 crore 20 War 2019 Rs 93 crore (Wednesday) 21 Bharat 2019 Rs 90.50 crore (Wednesday) 22 Golmaal Again 2017 Rs 87.75 crore 23 Chennai Express 2013 Rs 86.25 crore (Rs 92.75 crore incl. Paid Preview, Thursday) 24 Fighter 2024 Rs 80.50 crore (Thursday) 25 Kick 2014 Rs 80 crore



Be it box office openers or the best first three days of theatrical business, Salman Khan's name is bound to come. Here again, the Sikandar actor holds the record of delivering 8 movie titles, which disrupted the theatrical business in the first three days of release.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan topped the list with Jawan but holds 4 movie titles that made it to the top 25 first three days net box office collections of all time.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

