EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan shares update on King of Kotha; Opens up on possibility of working with Mammootty
Dulquer Salmaan says he wants to do a film with his superstar father Mammootty, even though it’s tricky to get him to collaborate.
Dulquer Salmaan, who is presently promoting his new song ‘Heeriye’ with Jasleen Royal, will next be seen in director Abhilash Joshiy’s Malayalam action-thriller, King of Kotha. In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Dulquer opened up about his upcoming movie. “It's been a long and tedious journey. It's been a good eight months filming, and we shot in a slightly remote part of the country. I haven’t done that genre out and out - so action pieces, set work - it's been an enjoyable experience,” the actor says.
He further adds, “I think it also expands my view of myself as an actor because I am exploring areas that I have not really gone to. So yea, I am looking forward to it. I think we are in the final edit stage, most of the post production work has started. We should be good to go for Onam - August 24.” Dulquer Salmaan also opens up on the possibility of working with his superstar father - Mammootty.
Working with Mammootty
“It’s very tricky to get him to collaborate. Actually I think he is very proud of the fact that we both have our own identities, and I don’t think he wants it to get diluted where we both seem like two family members… Now we seem like two actors. I do want to do something (with him), even if I am in the same film and not in the same frame,” reveals Dulquer Salmaan.
Meanwhile, the Chup actor will next be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Guns & Gulaabs with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.
