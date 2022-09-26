EXCLUSIVE: Mani Ratnam on possibility of reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan: We met each other…

Mani Ratnam’s Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta starrer Dil Se is considered to be a classic, and in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked the maverick filmmaker about the possibility of reuniting with SRK for another film. “You should ask Shah Rukh,” laughs Ratnam, adding, “I should have a script ready for him, that’s when I can go to him. So it’s all a function of a script. We just met each other in a function, that’s all. Like I am telling you it’s driven by an idea of a script. Once you have an idea for which Shah Rukh will be right, then I’ll go and ask him.”

Meanwhile, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming epic period action film, Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS 1), which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel by the same name. “I think for me it’s my dream. It's a film that I have always dreamt of, even before I got into films. When the first time I was reading the book, I looked at it as a big screen. I didn’t think that I would make it, but everything in it looked like it was meant for cinema,” says Mani Ratnam.