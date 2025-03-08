EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu recalls her husband's reaction to actress' botched nose surgery: 'Ussi face ke saath toh woh Miss World bani'

Actress Priyanka Chopra underwent nose surgery in the early 2000s to remove a nasal polyp, but complications led to an unexpected outcome. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, her mother, Madhu Chopra, opened up about how Priyanka’s father reacted to the situation. She also remarked that despite the setback, Priyanka went on to win Miss World with the same face.

Madhu Chopra recalled how it deeply affected the Citadel actress and told Pinkvilla, “I wasn't able to counsel so much, but dad said, ‘There's nothing that we cannot fix. So don't worry, this is a very small thing’.”

She added, “Arey ussi face ke saath toh wo miss world bani. (She won Miss World with that same face). It was just an accident, which could have happened with any doctor. An accident that was. Mishap, I would say. But it was correctable so we had it.

Advertisement

Madhu also went on to say, “She was upset, of course. Ki gayi kiss kaam ke liye aur kya leke aayi. This is not me; this is not me. Then dad told her; he said, “Nothing to worry; don't worry. It's all correctable.”

Watch the full interview here!

In her 2021 memoir, Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra reflected on a time when her confidence hit rock bottom, leaving her doubtful about ever regaining her self-esteem. She revealed that industry insiders pressured her to undergo cosmetic enhancements to advance her career.

Recalling a conversation with a filmmaker, she shared how he scrutinized her appearance before bluntly suggesting multiple procedures, including altering her jawline and enhancing her figure. Even her then-manager agreed with the idea. However, Priyanka chose to part ways with the manager and ignored the unsolicited advice, staying true to herself.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is diving into an exciting new project with SS Rajamouli, teaming up with Mahesh Babu for SSMB29. The film is said to be a grand two-part saga, with production running until 2026.

The first chapter is expected to hit screens in 2027, followed by the sequel in 2029. Recently, a leaked image from the massive Hyderabad set set social media abuzz, showcasing intricate temple and ghat-like structures reminiscent of Varanasi.