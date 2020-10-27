Mohabbatein turns 20: Farah Khan recalls Aishwarya Rai didn’t complain, Shah Rukh Khan learned steps in 5 mins

A film that remains special for all is Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Mohabbatein. As the film clocks 20 years, choreographer Farah Khan reveals fun anecdotes from behind-the-scenes.

For die-hard fans of Bollywood, the , Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mohabbatein that came out back in 2000 is extremely special. The romantic tale of 4 different couples including SRK-Aishwarya, Jugal Hansraj-Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill-Preeti Jhangiani, Uday Chopra-Shamita Shetty and their fight against Narayan Shankar, principal of Gurukul, is remembered till date. And today, as the iconic romantic film completes 20 years, those associated with it have been remembering stories about it. Farah Khan, who was behind the choreography of many iconic numbers in the film, has opened up about several memories related to Mohabbatein.

Farah shared that while working on the film, she got a lot of support from Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. She mentioned that Aditya, who helmed the film, was clear on what he wanted in each song. She even remembered how the young actors in the film would need rehearsal months before the shoot and Shah Rukh would learn his steps in the 5 minutes and nail it. She said, "Shah Rukh would come and he would learn it in like five minutes because he never comes for rehearsals and he would just learn the steps in five minutes, and that was the amazing part of it!"

Talking about Aishwarya, Farah called her a thorough professional. She remembered how she shot in extremely cold temperatures in a drenched saree without any complaints. She said, "Ash being a thorough professional, freezing in London, wearing a white lace saree, drenched, and she would not complain. Her and Shah Rukh’s chemistry is something else in the film and that whole poetry of Ek Ladki Thi Anjani Si I think that has become almost iconic because of how they did it."

Farah even spilled a secret about the film that the crew was not aware of during the shooting. She shared that no one was supposed to know that Aishwarya was a figment of Shah Rukh's imagination. She said, "We were not supposed to know, at that point, whether Aishwarya was Shah Rukh’s imagination or not. He would see her in places and she was the spirit behind the love stories. We shot in London. We shot in freezing cold nights with rain and we went to Switzerland to shoot two songs, Humko Humise Chura Lo, which I think is one of the best songs in the film, really beautifully done."

The film was released back in 2000 and became a huge success. The trend of violins and maple leaves letters started off with Mohabbatein. The songs of the film like Aankhein Khuli or Humko Humise Chura Lo and more are still remembered. On the 20th anniversary of the film, Amitabh Bachchan also penned a post regarding it and recalled the memories associated with the film.

