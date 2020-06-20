EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput told Rhea Chakraborty to cancel her contract with a producer post his fallout?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide has left many unanswered questions and the Mumbai Police is investigating it. Now, Pinkvilla has learnt exclusively that Rhea Chakraborty is believed to have revealed details of what Sushant had asked her to do in terms of her work with a production house.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide has left everyone in a state of shock. The actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Post this, the autopsy report confirmed that the actor died due to asphyxiation by hanging. Now, as the police are investigating Sushant’s demise case, many people have been summoned. His rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty also recorded her statement for 9 hours and was spotted leaving the police station post it with her father. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt some details about her statement.

As per Pinkvilla’s exclusive sources, the Police seem to be cautious in revealing sensitive information of Rhea Chakraborty’s statement, who is one of the key persons in the case. Also, we have learnt that 14 persons were questioned in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Yesterday celebrity manager Uday Singh was summoned by the police. In her statement to the police, Rhea is believed to have said that the actor (Sushant) wanted her to cancel her contract with a talent wing of the production house after the actor had a fallout with them. We have also exclusively learnt that Rhea left Sushant’s house on June 8 after allegedly he asked her to leave. However, she kept in touch with the actor post leaving. Rhea also knew Sushant from 2013 and their friendship grew post his break up with Ankita Lokhande.

As Pinkvilla reported earlier, some of the other details of Rhea’s statement revealed Sushant’s behaviour pattern, his work life and his mindset. Meanwhile, apart from Rhea, the police also summoned Mukesh Chhabra, director of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara to record his statement. Not just this, Pinkvilla also reported that Sushant’s manager and PR also were questioned by the police and several details about his future projects were revealed. The Police also have written to Yash Raj Films to submit copies of the contract with Sushant. Sushant’s demise left everyone in a state of grief. His funeral took place in Mumbai and Kriti Sanon, , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma, Abhishek Kapoor and more were present to pay their final respects to the actor.

