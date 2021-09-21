EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya revolves around the theme of ‘Save The Forests’; Read Deets

After officially announcing the film in February 2021, Varun Dhawan had left for Arunachal Pradesh in March to start shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, and returned back to the bay in April after completing a major chunk of the film. “Shooting a movie during the pandemic has been extremely challenging but working under the leadership of @amarkaushik has been one of the most exhilarating and satisfying experiences for me. Amar bhai chalo khelte hain. Was extremely lucky to shoot in a covid free town like Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh,” Varun had written on Instagram.

Pinkvilla now has a new update on this much awaited film, which also features Kriti Sanon in the lead. We have learnt that the film revolves around an important cause. “Bhediya revolves around the theme of ‘Save the forests’. However, the message has been conveyed with humour, in a classic Amar Kaushik style. The last leg of the film was shot in June in Mumbai, and it’s now in the post-production stage,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Bhediya and Stree 2 will be interconnected. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Dinesh Vijan had said, “Amar finished Bhediya, and he started writing (Stree 2). He has cracked the overall theme, and then we are also connecting. So you will see when Bhediya comes, how Stree is going to come. He has cracked the whole story outline, and I think next year we should go on floor.”

Bhediya is a part of Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, which also includes Stree and Roohi. The latter had featured Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Reportedly, a film called Munjha is also in the works, which is a prequel to Stree.

