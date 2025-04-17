Did Meghan Markle Send Box of Treats With Note to King Charles to Mend Royal Rift? Here's What We Know

The reports about Meghan Markle sending a box filled with products from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, to estranged father-in-law, King Charles, surfaced. But, in the latest reports about the same, it was revealed that this did not occur, according to a source close to the Sussexes, per the Mirror.

For the unversed, Neil Sean, U.K. royal correspondent, claimed that a “sample box of delights” from the above-mentioned brand was delivered with a note to Clarence House, which is King Charles’s residence, per Fox News Digital.

Sean further revealed to the outlet, “An As Ever gift box [was sent], which included the… jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source.”

Apart from that, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner reportedly told the outlet that he understands how Markle may “not feel respected still.” He added, “But tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry, and the king.”

But it seems that this was not true. According to Mirror’s report, an insider close to the Sussexes revealed, “This did not happen.”

This happened to be yet another reason why Markle's name has been grabbing headlines. She became a hot topic when she launched the lifestyle brand and also for her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The Suits star was particularly criticized by the netizens for her episode with guest star, The Office alum Mindy Kaling, who addresses her as ‘Meghan Markle.' To this, the host of the show said, “You keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”

Markle went on to reveal that it held a lot of meaning for her to share a “family name" with her husband and their two kids—Archie and Lilibet. This clip quickly went viral on social media.

