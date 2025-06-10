BET Awards 2025 Winners: Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, GloRilla Shine On Historic 25th Anniversary Night, FULL LIST

The 2025 BET Awards lit up Los Angeles on Monday night, honoring Black excellence in music, film, television, and sports. Held at the Peacock Theater, this year's show marked the 25th anniversary of the iconic event. Hosted by Kevin Hart, the night was packed with star-studded performances and decisive moments.

Kendrick Lamar led the nominations with 10 and took home four major awards, including Album of the Year and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Rising stars Doechii and GloRilla earned their first-ever BET wins, while Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, and Kirk Franklin were recognized with the Ultimate Icon Award.

Amid heightened security due to recent protests in the city, the show continued as planned and delivered a celebration full of energy, emotion, and unforgettable performances. Here's a full look at the winners from the 2025 BET Awards.

Album of the Year

GNX, Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U, Drake & Partynextdoor

11:11 (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii

Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé

Glorious, GloRilla

Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd

We Don't Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

SZA (Winner)

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown (Winner)

Bruno Mars

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Future & Metro Boomin (Winner)

41

Common & Pete Rock

Drake & Partynextdoor

FLO

Jacquees & Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA (Winner)

30 For 30, SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar

ALTER EGO, Doechii feat. JT

Are You Even Real, Teddy Swims feat. Givēon

Beckham, Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo

Bless, Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug

Like That, Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

Sticky, Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

Timeless, The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Doechii (Winner)

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

BigXthaPlug

Bossman DLow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

3AM in Tokeyo, Key Glock

A Bar Song (Tipsy), Shaboozey

After Hours, Kehlani

DENIAL IS A RIVER, Doechii

Family Matters, Drake

Timeless, The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Type Shit, Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions & Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

Leon Thomas (Winner)

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthePlug

Bossman DLow

Dee Billz

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Rain Down on Me, GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music (Winner)

A God (There Is), Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson

Amen, Pastor Mike Jr.

Better Days, Fridayy

Church Doors, Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)

Constant, Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula

Deserve to Win, Tamela Mann

Faith, Rapsody

Viewer's Choice Award

Residuals, Chris Brown (Winner)

DENIAL IS A RIVER, Doechii

Nokia, Drake

Like That, Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

TGIF, GloRilla

Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar

Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Brokey, Latto

Best New International Act

Ajulicosta (Brazil) (Winner)

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Amabbi (Brazil)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Dr Yaro (France)

KWN (UK)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille (France)

Odeal (UK)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

Heart of a Woman, Summer Walker (Winner)

Beautiful People, Mary J. Blige

BLACKBIIRD, Beyoncé feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

BLOOM, Doechii

Burning, Tems

Defying Gravity, Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande

Hold On, Tems

In My Bag, FLO & GloRilla

Best Movie

Luther: Never Too Much (Winner)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Mufasa: The Lion King

One of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Denzel Washington (Winner)

Aaron Pierce

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Jamie Foxx

Joey Bada$$

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Winner)

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Young Stars Award

Blue Ivy Carter (Winner)

Akira Akbar

Graceyn' Gracie' Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

VanVan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Angel Reese (Winner)

A'ja Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau'jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Deion Sanders

Jalen Hurts (Winner)

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry

