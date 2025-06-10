BET Awards 2025 Winners: Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, GloRilla Shine On Historic 25th Anniversary Night, FULL LIST
Kendrick Lamar dominates with four wins, while Doechii and GloRilla celebrate their first-ever BET Awards on a star-studded night honoring 25 years of Black excellence.
The 2025 BET Awards lit up Los Angeles on Monday night, honoring Black excellence in music, film, television, and sports. Held at the Peacock Theater, this year's show marked the 25th anniversary of the iconic event. Hosted by Kevin Hart, the night was packed with star-studded performances and decisive moments.
Kendrick Lamar led the nominations with 10 and took home four major awards, including Album of the Year and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Rising stars Doechii and GloRilla earned their first-ever BET wins, while Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, and Kirk Franklin were recognized with the Ultimate Icon Award.
Amid heightened security due to recent protests in the city, the show continued as planned and delivered a celebration full of energy, emotion, and unforgettable performances. Here's a full look at the winners from the 2025 BET Awards.
Album of the Year
- GNX, Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
- $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, Drake & Partynextdoor
- 11:11 (Deluxe), Chris Brown
- Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii
- Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé
- Glorious, GloRilla
- Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd
- We Don't Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- SZA (Winner)
- Ari Lennox
- Ayra Starr
- Coco Jones
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Chris Brown (Winner)
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Fridayy
- Leon Thomas
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best Group
- Future & Metro Boomin (Winner)
- 41
- Common & Pete Rock
- Drake & Partynextdoor
- FLO
- Jacquees & Dej Loaf
- Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
- Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
- Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA (Winner)
- 30 For 30, SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar
- ALTER EGO, Doechii feat. JT
- Are You Even Real, Teddy Swims feat. Givēon
- Beckham, Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo
- Bless, Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
- Like That, Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
- Sticky, Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
- Timeless, The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Doechii (Winner)
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Rapsody
- Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
- BigXthaPlug
- Bossman DLow
- Burna Boy
- Drake
- Future
- Key Glock
- Lil Wayne
- Tyler, The Creator
Video of the Year
- Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
- 3AM in Tokeyo, Key Glock
- A Bar Song (Tipsy), Shaboozey
- After Hours, Kehlani
- DENIAL IS A RIVER, Doechii
- Family Matters, Drake
- Timeless, The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
- Type Shit, Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
- Anderson .Paak
- B Pace Productions & Jacquees
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Meyers
- Foggieraw
- Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
- Leon Thomas (Winner)
- 41
- Ayra Starr
- BigXthePlug
- Bossman DLow
- Dee Billz
- October London
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- Rain Down on Me, GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music (Winner)
- A God (There Is), Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson
- Amen, Pastor Mike Jr.
- Better Days, Fridayy
- Church Doors, Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)
- Constant, Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
- Deserve to Win, Tamela Mann
- Faith, Rapsody
Viewer's Choice Award
- Residuals, Chris Brown (Winner)
- DENIAL IS A RIVER, Doechii
- Nokia, Drake
- Like That, Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
- TGIF, GloRilla
- Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar
- Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- Brokey, Latto
Best New International Act
- Ajulicosta (Brazil) (Winner)
- Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
- Amabbi (Brazil)
- Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
- Dr Yaro (France)
- KWN (UK)
- Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
- Merveille (France)
- Odeal (UK)
- Shallipopi (Nigeria)
- TxC (South Africa)
BET Her
- Heart of a Woman, Summer Walker (Winner)
- Beautiful People, Mary J. Blige
- BLACKBIIRD, Beyoncé feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
- BLOOM, Doechii
- Burning, Tems
- Defying Gravity, Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande
- Hold On, Tems
- In My Bag, FLO & GloRilla
Best Movie
- Luther: Never Too Much (Winner)
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- One of Them Days
- Rebel Ridge
- The Piano Lesson
- The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
- Denzel Washington (Winner)
- Aaron Pierce
- Aldis Hodge
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Jamie Foxx
- Joey Bada$$
- Kevin Hart
- Sterling K. Brown
- Will Smith
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo (Winner)
- Andra Day
- Angela Bassett
- Coco Jones
- Keke Palmer
- Kerry Washington
- Quinta Brunson
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
Young Stars Award
- Blue Ivy Carter (Winner)
- Akira Akbar
- Graceyn' Gracie' Hollingsworth
- Heiress Harris
- Melody Hurd
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- Tyrik Johnson
- VanVan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- Angel Reese (Winner)
- A'ja Wilson
- Claressa Shields
- Coco Gauff
- Dawn Staley
- Flau'jae Johnson
- Juju Watkins
- Sha'Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
- Aaron Judge
- Anthony Edwards
- Deion Sanders
- Jalen Hurts (Winner)
- Jayson Tatum
- LeBron James
- Saquon Barkley
- Stephen Curry
