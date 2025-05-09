Diddy Trial: Pregnant Cassie Ventura Seen in NYC as She Prepares to Testify Against Disgraced Music Mogul

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sex trafficking and r*pe.

Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, who is pregnant, was recently seen in New York City, as per People magazine. The singer and government's lead witness in Sean’ Diddy’ Combs’ case-- who is facing s*x trafficking and racketeering charges– was spotted on May 7.

For the unversed, the trial for the disgraced music mogul, Diddy, is set to start with the opening statements on May 12.

As far as Cassie’s outing goes, the publication reported that she donned a light grey sweatshirt and white linen pants. She was also seen holding her phone outside on the stoop of a brownstone apartment at her friend's home.

This would be Cassie and her husband Alex Fine’s third child. The pair shares two daughters–Frankie, who was born in 2019, and Sunny, who was born in 2021.

Cassie has been identified as Victim 1 in the court documents, as per the report. The songstress is gearing up to testify about what she allegedly went through during her on-and-off relationship with Diddy for years.

When it comes to the other updates in the case, a potential juror was dismissed in Diddy’s upcoming trial during the second day of the jury selection on May 6.

The dismissal reportedly happened in Manhattan federal court after juror, 48, a woman, said in court that Diddy has “a lot of money to use at his discretion and possibly buy his way out of jail.”

According to the publication’s report, the prospective juror said that she did not know “how to explain it,” when she was asked what she meant by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramaniam.

The potential juror reportedly said that some individual once attempted to r*pe her and appeared to criticize the police reponse.

She stated, “The cops could do a lot more but there’s only so much you can," adding, "Just got to have a clean slate about everything,” per the publication. The prospective juror was dismissed subsequently.



Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for this

ALSO READ: What's Harry Styles Doing Instead of Releasing New Album? Grammy-Winning Singer's Conclave Side Quest Amuses Fans