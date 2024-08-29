Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2: Fans Eye Theories For Next Part and Its Plot

The sixth season of Cobra Kai has highly impressed the audience with its last few episodes, making the viewers long for the next season. Season 6 Part One has already provided some surprising reveals, including fan favourite characters Stingray and Shawn and fierce, unexpected fights. The second half of the season is due to be released on the 15th of November 2024, and due to this, the fans have started theorizing and making predictions on what happens next.

Release dates and what to expect

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 is anticipated to air on Netflix on November 15, 2024. This release date was made to help in marketing the show with major Mike Tyson fight, drawing even more attention to the show. After part 2, the next and last set of episodes is expected to start airing in February 2025, ending that season and perhaps giving a glimpse into where the story goes next.

Fans have been active in engaging with speculation as early as the anticipated episodes have been scheduled. Let us take a look at some of the hottest theories:

Big predictions for Season 6, Part 2

Fans have been quick to share their predictions and theories about the upcoming episodes. Here are some of the most talked-about theories:

1. Terry Silver will be brought back yet again

One of the biggest predictions relates to the character of Terry Silver. Popular YouTuber Cobra Kai Kid believes that Terry Silver will come back in Part 2 which is the last part and he will take the place of a sensei in Sekai Taikai, the international karate tournament that has been a major focus of the season. It replicates the same predictions that Silver will be relevant during the fights to come and quite possibly at the center of the competition.

Advertisement

Another move came from a fan, who states that Terry Silver orsomeone working for him might find a way to escape from prison. In this case, Silver may become a sensei in the wizard Dojo of iron dragons and he might tell one of his favorite students, Axel, to make some distractions and disrupt the tournament by rocketing Miguel’s chances of winning.

Another fan with a detailed prediction believes that Terry Silver is the one who controls most of the actions that have taken place in the series recently. As per Close, Silver has been working behind the development of many characters and soon would be an essential part of most of the clips. This may follow a shocking or extreme climax in which several characters will engage in a free-for-all.

2. Miyagi’s legacy

Fans are also curious about the backstory of Mr. Miyagi, a key figure in the series. One such Mike P. manages an Instagram page, CobraKaiWisdom, where he shares his conspiracy theory surrounding one of the missing loans Mrs. Miyagi had. As per this theory, Mr. Miyagi is not guilty of stealing the piece; he took it back when it was removed from her. This could be looked into in Part 2 and some more aspects of Miyagi could be explained.

Advertisement

Donna McFadzean thinks Chozen will come back from Okinawa with more details about Mr. Miyagi’s history. This could give us new insights into the Miyagi family and make the show more interesting.

3. Character Arcs and Relationships

Many fans have some predictions regarding the characters’ arcs and relationships in Part 2. Fan predicts that Part 2 will depict the fall of Terry Silver and Kreeses’s revenge floodgates will be opened as well. He further predicts that Tory gets to redeem herself, the bond between Miguel and Robby strengthens and the systems within the Miyagi Dojo come together as one.

Another fan expects to see more brutal fights, the entry of Terry Silver, a pre-tournament fight in a hotel, and Devon’s guilt catching up to her. These predictions suggest that Part 4 will be rather interesting in terms of action and the emotional engagement of viewers.

4. Smaller Predictions and Cameos

Other predictions include potential returns and cameos. Some fans think Dutch, a character from previous seasons, might reappear as Tori’s dad and assist Kreese and Cobra Kai. There is also a rumor that during the tournament, Carmen will go into labor, which will spice things up a bit.

Advertisement

A fan thinks that it might be Hawk or Robby who will face major injuries and there are even ideas that one character might be killed. Most fans also wish to see Hilary Swank who has played Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid. And there are even chances of Jackie Chan appearing in action.

As the fans are patiently waiting for the Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 to be released, the drama and the guessing game are at an all-time high. It is very evident that the show has absorbed so much of these loyal fans’ enthusiasm gravitating towards various outcomes and theories. Whether these predictions come true or not, the next set of episodes will definitely be more loaded with drama, more action, and more surprises for anyone who will be watching it.

ALSO READ: Adam Sandler Reveals He Originally Wanted Travis Kelce in Happy Gilmore 2: 'How Funny That Would Be'