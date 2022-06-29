Dakota Johnson opens up about filming Fifty Shades of Grey: I signed up to do a very different version

In a new sit-down with Vanity Fair, via ET, Dakota Johnson tells the outlet that things did not go as planned on the set of Fifty Shades of Grey. After nearly a decade of taking on the role of Anatasia Steele, the actress is getting candid about her experience on the set of the worldwide famous franchise.

During her interview, Johnson revealed, "I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making." The actress not only talked about the studio and the directors of the trilogy but also pointed out that the author of the novel series, E. L. James, was another cork in the road to finishing the three-part franchise. Johnson shared, "She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen." She also mentioned how some parts of the books were impossible to replicate in a film like the "incredibly cheesy" inner monologues. Johnson added, "It wouldn’t work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always."

Johnson recalled how the process was extremely strenuous, "We’d do the takes of the movie that Erika wanted to make, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make." She further talked about the chaos of the film, "We’d do the takes of the movie that Erika wanted to make, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make."

As for the flying rumours about Dakota and her co-star Jamie Dornan's feud, the actress slams all such speculations. "There was never a time when we didn’t get along," said Johnson. She went on to add, "I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other." Though, the actress also pointed out that she did not regret starring in the franchise.

