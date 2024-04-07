Did Yoko Ono Tell John Lennon About the 'Beautiful Feeling' She Had After Trying Heroin? New Book Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Yoko Ono allegedly advised John Lennon on heroin use, as revealed in a new oral history book on The Beatles. The Sunday Times published excerpts from All You Need Is Love, which includes interviews from the early 1980s with Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and others close to the band.

In an interview from the book, 91-year-old Ono and John Lennon’s wife, allegedly stated she gave advice to Lennon on heroin use and refuted claims of putting John on H, which Harrison had accused her of. She emphasized that Lennon only took substances by choice.

According to the Times excerpt, Yoko Ono mentioned trying heroin for the first time in Paris, describing it as giving her a beautiful feeling as she didn't feel unwell. She shared this experience with John, saying, “It was just a pleasant sensation.”

Yoko Ono also stated that John Lennon would inquire about her drug experiences, indicating his interest in trying it himself, according to the Times. She believed he asked because he wanted to try it. She clarified they never injected the drug.

After some time, a representative for Ono responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Who Is Yoko Ono? All About Late John Lennon’s Wife As Son Sean Ono Lennon Gives A Shoutout To Her Mother

John Lennon's 1970 heroin experience: Not fun, No injections

In 1970, Lennon described his initial heroin encounter to Rolling Stone, noting it was 'not too enjoyable' and that he refrained from injecting.

"We occasionally sniffed a bit when we were in severe pain," he stated. Lennon added, "We faced harsh criticism from everyone, especially Yoko. For instance, Peter Brown in our office—feel free to include this—after six months, he shook my hand upon seeing me but didn't even acknowledge Yoko. This kind of treatment was constant."

"We were in so much distress that we felt compelled to take action. That's what happened," John Lennon continued. He added, “We tried H because of the pressure from the Beatles and others. But we managed to overcome it."

ALSO READ Sam Mendes To Direct Four Separate Beatles Movies On Paul McCartney, John Lennon And Others? Report

New Book, All You Need is Love, unveils Beatles' inner circle insights

The book All You Need Is Love reveals insights from former Beatles inner circle members Peter Brown and author Steven Gaines. Initially, they interviewed group members for the 1983 book The Love You Make. However, the band did not like the first book, with The Times reporting that Paul and Linda McCartney tore it apart and burned it page by page.

Based on those original interview transcripts, the new oral history reveals conflicts among the Beatles' inner circle, the band's breakup, and other significant events.

In one part, Starr, 83, talked about realizing it was time for The Beatles to split up. Another excerpt allegedly has Paul McCartney, 81, likening the group to a football team, saying, "You don’t want to see a chicken in the middle of the team."

Paul McCartney discussed the time of change in the Beatles' history when Lennon started bringing Ono to studio sessions during his McCartney: A Life in Lyrics series on iHeartPodcasts. He mentioned that "anything that disrupted us disrupted" the recording process.

"We tolerated it without making a scene," he explained. "But honestly, none of us appreciated it. It disrupted our routine. We had our own way of working, just the four of us with George Martin. That's how we'd always done it. Since we weren't confrontational, we kept our feelings to ourselves and carried on."

Advertisement

The highly anticipated All You Need Is Love, described as a groundbreaking oral history of one of the most iconic musical groups ever, will be released on April 9 by Macmillan.

ALSO READ What Is The Beatles Classic Blackbird About? Meaning Explored Amid Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Cover

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.