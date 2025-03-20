Did You Know Adolescence Episode 3 Was Breakout Star Owen Cooper’s First Acting and TV Set Experience? DEETS

Netflix's Adolescence has kept people hooked to the screens with its unique one-take filming style and incredible actors. The 15-year-old newcomer Owen Cooper especially caught people's attention with his impeccable acting.

The breakout star played a pre-teen boy named Jaime, who is convicted of killing his classmate and grapples with its consequences. Each episode in the four-part drama is shot in real-time, capturing characters dealing with the aftermath of homicide.

The series's third episode was particularly impactful as it captured a thrilling interaction between Jaime (Owen) and psychologist Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty). The entire 44-minute-long "chess match" scene was shot in one go.

Surprisingly, it was the young actor's first ever scene on a TV set. Not only did Cooper nail his first-ever acting job, but he also improvised a moment that made it to the final cut.

Speaking to Tudum, director Phil Barantini revealed that Jaime's yawn while listening to Ariston was unscripted and was a result of Owen's long day on set. "I didn't tell him to do that. That was the very last take. We were all behind the monitors going, 'Oh my God!'" the director added.

Adolescence, released on the streaming giant on March 13, quickly became one of the top-watched series. Inspired by real-life violence against young girls, the thrilling drama’s central themes include misogyny, incel culture, and the impact of the internet on the youth.

It also explores the impact on Jaime’s family as they are thrust into chaos through the horrific event. Stephen Graham plays Eddie, the father of Jaime, who investigates the truth about the matter after his young son’s arrest.

But who’s to blame in this situation? It’s the complexities of masculinity and misogyny and how its strong impact can drive a young kid to commit murder. Speaking to Netflix, Graham explained that they wanted to explore the mentality of young men in today’s generation.

“What pressures they’re under from peers, the internet, and social media. These challenges are just as real for kids here as they are anywhere else,” he added.

Adolescence is now available to stream on Netflix.