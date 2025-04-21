From Sarah Ferguson to Eva Longoria: Celebrities Mourn Pope Francis' Demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Pope Francis' demise on Easter Monday has left many in shock, and several Hollywood celebrities have shared heartfelt tributes on social media for the late Pontiff. Cardinal Kevin Farrell confirmed the news of Pope Francis' death earlier today in a statement, revealing that he passed away at 7:30 AM local time.

Adjoa Andoh took to her Instagram handle to remember the late Pope. She wrote, "RIP Pope Francis. Within the constraints of his tradition, manifestly compassionate and standing with the marginalised. What a loss."

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson said there's no better example of "total humility in kindness and compassion" than Pope Francis. She thanked him for leading people not just with his words but also with his unwavering service to humanity.

Eva Longoria shared a photo with the Pope and thanked him for being an ally to many like her and speaking up for the marginalized. She said that his compassion, kindness, and humility will be remembered always.

Antonio Banderas also shared a photo with him, writing, "Pope Francisco has died — a man who, at the head of the Catholic Church, showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people."

Russell Crowe expressed his grief by stating that it might be a beautiful day in Rome, but, is a sad day for the faithful.

Whoopi Goldberg took to her Instagram account earlier today to thank Pope Francis for reminding people that Christ's love enveloped both believer and non-believer.

According to reports that cited doctors who treated the late Pontiff earlier this year, he most likely died of a stroke. In February this year, he was hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to a respiratory tract infection, which developed into pneumonia in both lungs. He was discharged from the hospital after five weeks and was sent to his Vatican home for recovery.

Throughout his 12-year papacy, Francis has been an outspoken advocate of climate change, ecological conservation, global unity, and social justice. He has consistently highlighted the plight of the poor and marginalized. He lent his voice to almost every modern issue faced by the world and encouraged people to live in harmony with each other and with nature.

