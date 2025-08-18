General Hospital Spoilers, August 18 Episode: Will Drew Really Send Michael to Prison?

Drew raises the stakes on Monday, August 18, episode of General Hospital. He threatens to send Michael to prison unless Sonny meets his demands. The threat follows a public fight between Drew and Michael that gives Drew leverage. Tension builds fast as Drew pushes for time with Willow’s children.

Britt also drives major action. She rushes to Jason and tells him to come with her now. Her urgency points to answers about her staged death and why she stayed at the Five Poppies Resort. Viewers will also see the immediate fallout from Josslyn firing a gun while trying to protect Vaughn.

Drew’s ultimatum and the Michael crisis

Drew uses the recent altercation to press Sonny. He warns that Michael could be arrested if Sonny doesn’t cooperate. This puts Sonny in a difficult spot because Drew’s line of attack mixes political power with personal revenge. ADA Justine Turner is in Sonny’s house, and her appearance could complicate Drew’s blackmail. A prosecutor’s presence makes threats riskier for Drew, given his past scandals.

At the Five Poppies Resort, Britt is frantic. She tells Jason to come with her now, pushing for immediate answers. Jason may follow to learn why Britt faked her death and what she’s been hiding. The resort scenes also include Josslyn and Vaughn. Josslyn fires to save Vaughn; the outcome will reveal whether she neutralizes the attacker.

Brook Lynn faces criticism about her treatment of her mom, Lois. She gets fresh perspective and advice, which could shift family dynamics. Meanwhile, Curtis warns Portia that Stella may be in trouble. Stella is cornered by hospital officials and grilled about possible insurance fraud. Drew launched the investigation, and his actions continue to ripple through Port Charles.

Maxie’s danger and deception fallout

Maxie questions Martin about whether Deception will side against her. She contemplates giving the Sonny evidence to the police. The episode hints at darker turn when Jenz Sidwell appears as a possible kidnapper. Signs point to a brewing abduction plot that could put Maxie in real danger.

