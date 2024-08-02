Jax Taylor Reveals He's 'Working on Getting Better' For His Son Amid Admitting Himself to a Mental Health Facility

Jax Taylor has finally spoken on record regarding his decision to check into an in-patient treatment facility to improve his mental state.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2018, the Vanderpump Rules alum posted a heartfelt photo on Instagram. In the picture, he is seen with his 3-year-old son Cruz, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Cartwright. Moments like this affirm whether getting help was the right decision.

"Working on getting better for you buddy, I love you," he wrote in the caption, tagging his son's Instagram account.

In the comments, fans and friends supported the 45-year-old, stating that he deserved better treatment. Brittany Cartwright’s mom wrote some love to him, Jerry O’Connell gave a thumbs up, replying, "You do you, Jax! Love ya, pal!", and Kim Zolciak-Biermann simply said, "Sending you lots of love."

A source from The Valley explained to PEOPLE that Taylor agreed to receive in-patient treatment at a challenging time for him and his family. They noted how Jax has shared his experiences with anxiety and depression with his fans, especially this year via his podcast. The family has requested that people leave them alone and give Jax time to open up about it more completely.

Taylor and his wife, Kim, are still a couple despite their announcement in February this year that they were going their separate ways after four years of marriage. Speaking on their podcast When Reality Hits, Cartwright, 35, mentioned that she had a challenging year and decided to rent a new house to gain some privacy, which she believes is beneficial for her mental health.

Advertisement

At that time, Cartwright noted that they were uncertain about their future.

Despite their separation, they are both co-parenting their young son with minimal conflict. In April, Cartwright told PEOPLE that she and her ex are on friendly terms, describing their dynamic as akin to staying in the same hotel but in different rooms.

On the season 1 finale of The Valley, Cartwright and Taylor spoke about their separation. Cartwright described their time apart as amazing, while Taylor said things have been nice between them.

In a candid moment, Taylor reflected on their nine years together, saying it has been an incredible journey with no regrets. He emphasized his love for Brittany and his life, noting that only time will determine what happens next.

ALSO READ: Is Cardi B Pregnant With Third Child? Here’s What Rapper Revealed After Filing For Divorce From Offset