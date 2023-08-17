‘I’m not quite done’: Selena Gomez drops exclusives from upcoming single, shares release date

Selena Gomez is back with a banger. The Rare singer hasn't shared any original music with her fans in a long time, as she's been preoccupied with her role in Only Murders in the Building and other film projects. However, Gomez revealed her new album is in the works and announced the release of the new song, which is due to come on August 25 via Interscope Records.

Selena Gomes announces new single

Gomez is reported to be working on her fourth album, which will be the follow-up to 2020's Rare. But, the singer wanted to give her fans a fun end-of-summer song to enjoy while they've been patiently waiting for new music, according to the song's press release. Single Soon, Gomez' new song was created by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat. It's also available for pre-order and on 7-inch vinyl in a limited edition.

Single Soon follows Gomez and Afrobeats Atar Rema's chart-topping remix of Calm Down, which spent several weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 singles list (it peaked at No. 3). The RIAA recently certified it triple platinum.

Gomez announced the new track on Instagram, including a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from what appears to be the song's multi-colored music video.

She captioned the post, saying, "Y'all have been asking for new music for a while because I'm not quite finished with SG3. I thought I'd share a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer. 'SINGLE SOON.' August 25th. Pre-save it now."

Meanwhile, Gomez smolders in front of the camera in the Single Soon cover image, posing in the backseat of a car wearing a gorgeous fur jacket.

Selena Gomez had recently dropped hints about her new music

Selena Gomez recently dropped hints for fans about her new release. Fans saw posters captioned Single Soon? in the Rare singer’s hometown of Dallas, Texas, on August 13, and they quickly went viral.

The posters included a link to a website, and when you visit it, you'll find the title Single Soon? as well as links to Selena Gomez’s social media profiles.

However, the posters include a phone number. When fans called the number, they could hear a message that sounded exactly like Gomez's younger sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey. The message said, "Hi, I love you, sissy, and never worry about boyfriends at all." After she finished speaking, the beat began.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez was recently on vacation with her friends and family, and earlier she was spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in LA.

