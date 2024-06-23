'It Being Never Touching Grass Ever': Chrissy Teigen Slams Trolls For 'Roasting' Her

Chrissy Teigen, the well-known model and cookbook author, found herself at the center of a social media storm recently. It all started when her husband, John Legend, shared a video of her in the bathtub on Instagram. In the video, Teigen was seen using a skincare product from Legend's own line, Loved 01, to remove body makeup.

Chrissy Teigen's bathtub video goes viral, sparks social media frenzy

The video, posted on Tuesday, June 18, quickly grabbed attention, but not necessarily for the reasons Teigen expected. As she scrubbed off the makeup, the bathwater turned the color of the cosmetics, which led to a flurry of comments on Legend's post. People were puzzled and some even made fun of the situation in the comments section.



Legend, who is 45 years old, playfully turned the camera to Teigen during the video and asked, "What is happening here?" Teigen responded by explaining that she was removing her body makeup with the Loved 01 exfoliating cleanser. This product, part of Legend's skincare line, is designed specifically for melanin-rich skin.



However, the real commotion began when Teigen herself shared the video on her own Instagram profile the next day, Wednesday, June 19. She addressed the misunderstanding in a caption, humorously stating, "Currently getting roasted online for being dirty because no one listened to the audio where I say I’m soaking off body makeup (to shower after!) 😂😭."



Teigen didn't stop there. She embraced the playful criticism by highlighting some of the humorous comments from fans, such as "baths are not for bathing." Instead of getting defensive, she joined in the banter, "I love a good old fashioned roasting though, u guys are killing it (it being never touching grass ever). Using my favorite @loved01skin exfoliator 🥰,” showing her knack for handling social media trolls with humor and grace.

Advertisement

John Legend also chimed in on the fun. He commented on Teigen's post, saying, "Baths are not for bathing is some amazing internet-ness," further adding to the light-hearted exchange between the couple and their followers.



The incident not only showcased Teigen's ability to handle online criticism with humor but also brought attention to Legend's skincare line, Loved 01, which he launched in January 2023. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Legend expressed his passion for creating a skincare brand that focuses on the needs of melanin-rich skin.



Legend expressed to PEOPLE that their goal was for the brand to convey a sense of elevation, with meticulous care and intention infused into every aspect. They noted a scarcity of products tailored specifically for melanin-rich skin, emphasizing their belief that dedicating research and product development to this demographic is a gesture of genuine care and affection.



Legend's skincare line offers a collection of face and body products priced between 10 USD and 15 USD, making it accessible to a wide audience. The line's mission goes beyond skincare; it aims to fill a gap in the market by providing quality products tailored to diverse skin needs.

Advertisement

Teigen turns online criticism into skincare brand success

As for Teigen, despite the initial confusion and teasing online, she took the opportunity to further promote her husband's skincare venture and engage positively with her followers. Her ability to turn a potentially embarrassing moment into a lighthearted social media exchange highlights her savvy presence in the digital sphere.



Chrissy Teigen's recent Instagram frenzy serves as a reminder of her resilience and sense of humor in the face of online criticism. By addressing misunderstandings with wit and embracing playful banter, Teigen effectively shut down trolls while promoting a meaningful skincare line designed by her husband.

ALSO READ: 'How Do I Get It Back?': Chrissy Teigen Says Her Body Hasn't Been Accepting Spicy Food Ever Since Welcoming Daughter Esti