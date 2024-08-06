John Legend Says 'Everybody Needs Help' As He Talks About the Value of Teachers; See Here

John Legend is embracing the back-to-school season by recognizing outstanding teachers across various states. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 45-year-old EGOT winner shared details about his partnership with Box Tops for Education, a program designed to honor exceptional educators and encourage families to contribute to their schools using the Box Tops app.

Legend praised the program for helping schools raise funds to provide additional services and resources for students. He emphasized that the initiative is not just about celebrating teachers but also about offering extra support to schools and making it easy for people to contribute.

“This is all about celebrating great teachers, but also about helping support the schools they work at with fundraising. It gives them an extra opportunity to provide more for their community and offers people an easy way to help out their schools.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen praise school teachers for their impact on children’s lives

The couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen fully appreciate the efforts of those involved in their children’s schools. Legend stressed how important teachers are, and other people who help with school-related programs.

"I think everybody needs help and teachers are a big part of that. All the other volunteers at the school are so important, as well. Parents volunteer their time to coach. So many people pitch in and get involved in our kids' lives," he says.

He pointed out that most parents spend their time training as well as engaging their children in sports and other activities such as drama for Luna or music for Miles. Legend was very thankful to these volunteers and he pointed out how much this greatly assists their children in their development and learning process. Legend and Teigen have expressed that they value the effort and effort that such people put into the lives of children.

"Luna is in musical theatre at school and Miles does a lot of sports. The people who volunteer to help them with that, and there are always so many, are wonderful to see. There are so many people willing to give some of their time to help kids grow and learn. Our kids really appreciate it, and we do too."

John Legend on kids’ school excitement: Luna’s creativity shines as school year approaches

As the new school year approaches, John Legend notes that his older children, like many kids, have mixed feelings about returning to school. While they sometimes appear excited, other times they seem less enthusiastic. Despite this, Legend’s children enjoy their school experience. They appreciate their friends and the school’s encouragement of creativity, which is particularly valuable for Luna, who loves painting, drawing, and building. Legend looks forward to them returning to school and bringing home their creative projects.

“Sometimes they're excited about school, and sometimes they're not. But my kids do love their school. They enjoy being around their classmates and the school encourages their creativity. Luna, especially, is really into painting, drawing, and building. The school supports that, so I’m always excited for them to go back because they come home with so many cool projects.”

In addition to Luna, 8, and Miles, 6, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are also parents to two toddlers, Wren Alexander aged 13 months and Esti Maxine aged 18 months.

Legend celebrates teachers through Box Tops for Education

Miles and Luna, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s children, have developed a strong interest in music recently. Esti, who attends daycare, enjoys interacting with other kids her age, while Wren, too young for daycare, is fascinated by musical instruments. The family often hosts parties at home where toddlers participate in music classes, banging on drums and singing along with instructors. Legend and Teigen are pleased to see their children explore and grow through music, which also serves as a fun way for discovery.

Reflecting on this time of year, John Legend speaks positively about his own school experiences. Now living in Cuenca, Ecuador, Legend describes himself as a “nerd” who enjoyed school, books, and studying. He attributes his passion for learning to the great teachers he had, who were innovative and made him see the real-life connections between education and daily life.

“As a kid, I loved school, reading, and engaging with learning. It was always great teachers who inspired me. They were so creative and skilled at helping kids connect education with life,” he shares.

Legend also expresses his appreciation for teachers through his partnership with Box Tops for Education. “I love celebrating great teachers because they made a significant difference in my life. Through Box Tops for Education, we can honor these legendary teachers with a program and app that make it easy to give back and support educators, earning cash for schools. It takes a village to support our teachers, and I’m grateful to contribute this back-to-school season.”

John Legend supports education: USD 30,000 donation to Westport Heights Elementary

John Legend recently visited Westport Heights Elementary School in Los Angeles, where he collaborated with Box Tops for Education to support the school. This Title 1 school, which receives federal funding for low-income students, was awarded USd 30,000 from Box Tops to create an outdoor environmental science learning area.

“I recently had the heartwarming opportunity to meet inspiring educators from Westport Heights Elementary, right here in Los Angeles. I was thrilled to help Box Tops award USD 30,000 to support their new outdoor space. I’ve seen it for myself—downloading the Box Tops app is one of the easiest ways for families to support educators making a difference in our communities,” Legend said.

Legend expressed his enthusiasm for the project and praised the educators at Westport Heights for their inspiration. He highlighted how the Box Tops program simplifies the process for families to contribute to schools and teachers. In addition to Westport Heights, Box Tops for Education will provide USD 30,000 to nine other schools in need across the country.

