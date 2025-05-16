Justin Bieber Was Nearly Broke Despite Earning 1B USD? New Doc Reveals Why He Had to Sell Music Catalog for 200M USD

Justin Bieber was reportedly facing serious financial trouble in 2022, prompting the early sale of his music catalog for USD 200 million. According to TMZ’s new documentary, TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber, the pop star sold his rights due to concerns over money, making him the youngest artist to sell his catalog.

The documentary, now streaming on Hulu, reveals that Bieber had made between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion during his time as one of the world’s biggest pop stars. However, sources told TMZ he was on the verge of financial collapse by late 2022. His team believed the only way out was to sell his music catalog.

TMZ reports that Justin’s longtime manager, Scooter Braun, advised him not to rush the sale. Braun allegedly told Bieber to wait until January 2023, which could have offered him a tax advantage. But Justin was determined to move quickly and sold the catalog in December 2022 instead.

While it’s common for older artists to sell their catalogs, Bieber’s case stands out because of his age and early career stage. Sources close to him claim that being broke played a major role in the decision.

The documentary highlights that Justin’s money problems were serious enough to force such a big move. While exact spending details were not shared, insiders said the financial strain had been building for a while. Bieber reportedly felt he had no choice but to sell his music rights to cover mounting financial obligations.

Selling the catalog gave him a one-time payout of USD 200 million, offering much-needed financial relief. This move was seen as unusual for an artist still in his 20s with years of music-making ahead.

TMZ Presents: What Happened to Justin Bieber? doesn’t just focus on money. The documentary also explores his mental health, marriage, career ups and downs, and involvement with his church. The aim is to give a fuller picture of where the singer stands today.

