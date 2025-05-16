Is Justin Bieber in a Cult? Former Friend and Best Man of His Wedding to Hailey Baldwin Slams Pastor

Justin Bieber is reportedly distancing himself from longtime friends, and some believe his church may be playing a big role. According to TMZ’s new documentary, TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?, which is now streaming on Hulu, some of Bieber’s former friends think he’s being isolated by Churchome, a Beverly Hills church he attends, and its pastor, Judah Smith.

One of the key people no longer in Bieber’s inner circle is Ryan Good, who was the best man at Bieber’s wedding and a creative director at his fashion brand, Drew House. TMZ sources claim the fallout happened after Good left Churchome because he believed it had cult-like traits. According to the documentary, Bieber and Pastor Judah confronted Good about his personal choices, including his s*x life.

They also allegedly confronted Scooter Braun, Bieber’s former manager, who is Jewish, about not believing in Jesus. These incidents have raised concerns about how much control the church may have over Bieber’s life.

Churchome’s pastor Judah Smith responded to the cult claims with humor during a recent speech. “If we’re a cult, we’re the worst cult in history,” Smith said. “We meet once a month, guys!” He added jokingly, “I stopped doing this every Wednesday. We’ve got to get better at this.”

Smith also shared that he was recently approached by paparazzi who asked him directly if Churchome is a cult. “That’s a first for me,” he said. “I got out of my car and was immediately surrounded by paparazzi... A lady turned to me and asked: ‘So is this a cult or not?’”

Churchome has previously faced criticism. In 2023, the church was sued by an employee who claimed they were required to give 10% of their gross income back to the church. The lawsuit raised questions about the organization’s internal policies, although the outcome is still unclear.

Bieber addressed the growing speculation on Instagram last month. He wrote, “The feeling of guilt can be relieved... Not by going to church or reading ur Bible. But just receive that God forgives.”

