Kim Kardashian ‘Appalled’ by Kanye West’s Attack on Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s Children; Can't Believe Ye Used 'That Kind of Language' for Kids- REPORT

Kim Kardashian is “appalled” by Kanye West’s rant against Beyoncè and Jay Z’s kids. On Tuesday, March 18, the Yeezy founder took to X (Twitter) to share an all-caps post demeaning the pop star’s 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

The SKIMS founder reportedly has had enough of her ex-husband’s antics on social media. A source told Page Six that she couldn’t believe West would use “that kind of language” for anybody let alone children.

“She’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication,” the source added. The reality star finds his post shocking and offensive and believes that regardless of his equation with the Grammy Winner and Jay Z, kids are off limits.

In the since-deleted post, the Stronger rapper questioned the young kids’ mental capacity. In a following post, the rapper clarified that he didn’t wipe the post to be a good person. He didn’t want his X account to be cancelled hence he cleared the post about the Cowboy Carter hitmaker and her rapper husband.

West and Kardashian have been feuding since the rapper uploaded his new single featuring their daughter North and disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs. The Grammy winner – who now goes by Ye – dropped his new single Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine on March 15 despite his ex-wife’s protests.

He shared a screenshot of the ex-couple latest text chain where the rapper demanded her to alter their daughter North’s trademark or he won’t “ever” speak to her. The reality star wanted to avoid North’s association with Diddy who is in prison on several federal charges.

Hence she declined West’s demands, prompting him to post the single anyway. He further declared “war” against his ex-wife. The former couple – who tied the knot in 2014 – finalized their divorce in 2022.

They also share four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. West has since moved on and married Bianca Censori in December 2022.