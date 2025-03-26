Pete Davidson Is Changed Man, Being In Relationship With Elsie Hewitt Post Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian Breakups: Source

Pete Davidson is turning over a new leaf when it comes to relationships. After a string of high-profile romances—including engagements and whirlwind flings—the Saturday Night Live alum is taking a more thoughtful approach with his new girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt. According to sources, Davidson is committed to doing things differently this time around, prioritizing a strong foundation before diving in.

An insider reveals that things between Davidson and Hewitt are getting serious, but the comedian is intentionally taking his time. “Pete is all in,” the source shares. “He really likes Elsie a lot, and he wants to do things differently this time around.”

Unlike his previous relationships, Davidson didn’t rush into romance with Hewitt. Instead, the two started off as friends, allowing them to build a connection based on shared values before transitioning into something romantic. “He has taken things slow because he really wanted to get to know her first,” the insider explains.

Davidson, 31, has been no stranger to making headlines for his love life. His first major public relationship was with Cazzie David, followed by a whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande. He was also romantically linked to stars like Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and Phoebe Dynevor. However, his most talked-about romance was with Kim Kardashian, whom he dated for nine months after they shared a kiss on SNL in 2021.

Most recently, Davidson was linked to Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, but their relationship ended in July 2024 after less than a year. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that he had found love again—and this time, he’s happier than ever.

Davidson’s latest romance has already received a stamp of approval from his family. According to sources, his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, and sister, Casey Davidson, are supportive of his new relationship and love seeing him in a happier, more stable place. With this fresh start, Davidson seems determined to leave behind his past whirlwind romances and embrace a new approach to love.