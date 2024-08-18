‘Still Younger Than Me': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Boyfriend Mike Goodnough

Valerie Bertinelli, the two-time Golden Globe Awards-winning actress, recently took to her Instagram to wish her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, on his 54th birthday. Bertinelli shared a heartwarming photo alongside her new love. Bertinelli also didn’t hesitate to address the decade of age difference in her new relationship.

On August 17, 2024, Valerie Bertinelli, 64, shared a selfie of their celebration on her Instagram where she can be seen delivering a kiss on Goodnough’s cheek. The photo was further complimented by the pretty blue sky in the background, making it a perfect selfie.

However, Bertinelli wrote quite a hilarious caption under this beautiful photo as she went ahead to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday. The actress revealed that Goodnough is not very fond of backlighting while clicking images, which contrasts with her preference.

She further joked around their age difference, stating that thanks to her preference for background lighting their selfie turned out to be great, thus, one should listen to their elders, as she referred to herself. The Hot in Cleveland star further re-emphasized that even though Goodnough has grown one year older, he will still always be younger than her.

“If there’s one thing about Mike (there are many things) he’s not fond of backlighting. I, on the other hand, think backlighting is beautiful. As evidenced by this picture…that Mike took. Sometimes it pays to listen to your elders. Happy birthday Mike ♥️ You may be another year older, but you’re still younger than me,” Bertinelli remarked.

Bertinelli celebrated Goodnough’s birthday for the first time since the couple began their relationship back in January. Bertinelli initially though was quite hideous about her new relationship and claimed to be in love without revealing her boyfriend’s name. However, she did acknowledge that she connected quite instantly with Goodnough, and shared an insane level of comfortability with him.

“It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again. It was strictly platonic but there was something about him that I connected with that felt familiar. It’s crazy the comfort level. It feels incredibly right,” the actress previously stated in her conversation with PEOPLE.

The couple went publicly out with each other in April and ever since then, they have always mentioned about each other in their interviews. The duo subsequently made their red carpet debut at the Daytime Emmys. Goodnough, too, has been pretty open about his new relationship as he mentioned Valerie in his multiple Instagram posts.

With Goodnough turning 54, it seems like Bertinelli is hardly bothered about their decade of age difference. Well, it looks like Valerie Bertinelli and Mike Goodnough’s relationship is being processed pretty smoothly as the two continue to get closer to each other.

