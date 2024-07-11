'That Day Has Finally Come': Ludacris Jokes About Aging After Partying With Daughter In Vegas

The much-celebrated rapper and actor Ludacris recently experienced a significant moment with his daughter. It was on Tuesday, July 9, when he announced that his daughter, the 22-year-old named Karma, had shared the stage with him in Las Vegas. For Ludacris, it was like making a dream come true.

Dream come true for a father

Through social media, to be precise on Instagram, Facebook, and X (Formerly Twitter), Ludacris, overwhelmed by joy, said, “AS CRAZY AS IT SOUNDS, I always Dreamt of the day that I would PARTY in Vegas with my DAUGHTER.”

He even confessed to having worried about aging but everything was perfect. The 46-year-old star even jokes: “Now who do you think acted more immature in the club?”

Spelman College graduate Karma loved every bit of it. With laughing emojis, she commented on her father’s post, saying, “A time was had!! [laughing emojis] I love you!!” In footage from the event, Luda called it “history all by itself.”

A close family tie

Ludacris and Karma have always been very close. The show by Luda was inspired by Karma when she gave an emotional speech during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony where she said, “To my rock, my hero, my dad, you have always found a way to be there for me.

Even if it’s a call or a text from miles away, you always made it a point to make sure I felt valued. I am so proud of you, dad […] a legend of an artist and a legend of a father.”

Plans for the future

Karma graduated with a degree in Documentary Filmmaking this May. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Ludacris expressed how much pride he has for her, stating, “I am super proud of her. She is a multi-talented beautiful young woman. Her passion for her craft is infectious and I wish her unbounded success and happiness.”

Karma wants to make films that will make people think deeply about life. Her goal is to use art in order to shape and redefine social and political aspects of our world. Ludacris’ night with Karma in Vegas was a celebration of their strong bond, as well as a glimpse into an exciting future for the family.

