Trolls Band Together Cast Guide: Exploring actors behind superb rock and roll characters

Trolls Band Together is an upcoming addition to the Trolls universe set to release on November 17, 2023, in theaters to spread its magic.

The Trolls' Band Together Threequel is intended to resurrect the charming cartoon characters that franchise fans have grown to know and love while also introducing newcomers to the sing-songy scene. Poppy learns that Branch was a member of the boy band 'BroZone' together with his siblings Floyd, John Dory, Spruce, and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy go out to reconnect him with his two other siblings and save Floyd.

Trolls, starring Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, also features Kenan Thompson, Anderson Paak, Zooey Deschanel, Kunal Nayyar, and Aino Jawo, as well as newcomers Camila Cabello, Zosia Mamet, Eric André, Troye Sivan, and Amy Schumer.

Trolls, the iconic animated musical from Universal and DreamWorks, is making a colorful return to the big screen with a third segment. With Walt Dohrn returning to direct the third installment (after already directing the first two), Trolls Band Together aims to follow up where Trolls 2 left off, with Poppy and Branch as an official couple after their friendship turned to passion.

Below, Pinkvilla dives into the world of glitter and a colorful universe to take a dig at the star cast and see which A-list actor is lending their voice to these iconic, cute characters.

Justin Timberlake as Branch

Branch is a neurotic survivalist with blue-gray skin and black hair who debuted in both Trolls (2016) and Trolls World Tour 2020. Branch is the only troll in the community who does not sing, dance, or embrace.

Branch is once again voiced by Justin Timberlake. As a member of *NSYNC, the 10-time Grammy Award-winning performer rocketed to popularity, and he has a lot of tunes under his credit that require no introduction.

Anna Kendrick as Poppy

Poppy is a cheerful and responsible (although somewhat naive) troll with bright pink skin and pastel hair who appeared in both Trolls (2016) and Trolls World Tour 2020. Her father's name is King Peppy, her buddies are The Snack Pack, and her love interest is Branch.

Anna Kendrick will reprise her role as Poppy. Kendrick, the vivacious actress, shot to fame after Pitch Perfect and is a fan favorite, having a string of box office hits under her belt, including A Simple Favor.

Camila Cabello as Viva

Camila Cabello, a two-time Latin Grammy winner, will be joining the Trolls cast as Viva, a new character in Trolls Band Together. Her exact character details have yet to be revealed. Aside from her chart-topping singing career, the Bam Bam singer is best known for her role in 2021's Cinderella, a modern interpretation of the classic fairy tale.

Amy Schumer as Velvet

Velvet is a new character who will appear in the third installment. While more information about her character will be revealed later, an official synopsis for Trolls Band Together suggests that Velvet is a wicked troll who kidnaps Floyd, which is a crucial storyline point in the film.

Amy Schumer, an Emmy Award winner, will play Velvet in Trolls. Prior to Trolls, Schumer appeared on Last Comic Standing in 2007, and she wrote and starred in Inside Out. Amy Schumer was on the show from 2013 to 2016, and she made her film debut in 2015 with Trainwreck.

Troye Sivan as Floyd

Floyd is a member of the Trolls Band Together. The pink-haired creature, like his brothers, is clearly a member of BroZone. Floyd, in fact, is a pivotal character in the franchise's third sequel because the plot revolves around him! However, the reason is not always a good one because he was kidnapped for his musical abilities. Branch and Poppy must work together to reunite the brothers and save Floyd.

As Floyd, Troye Sivan makes his Trolls debut. Sivan is a renowned Australian musician and actor who rose to prominence through his YouTube presence and participation in Australian singing competitions. He's since released multiple albums and chart-topping singles, landing him on Time's list of the most influential teens in 2014 and a Golden Globe nomination for Revelation.

Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond

Guy Diamond, the gleaming silver-skinned troll with the autotuned voice, is a Glitter Troll and a member of The Snack Pack. Guy is the light of the party thanks to his bubbly, in-your-face manner. His contagious vitality, like the sparkles on his body, rubs off on everyone around him! He is one of Poppy's closest companions.

Kunal Nayyar reprises his role as Guy Diamond in Trolls 3. Nayyar is best recognized for his role as Raj Koothrappali on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Other significant films in which the British actor has acted include Nickelodeon's Sanjay and Craig, Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012, and The Scribbler in 2014.

Other cast members include Kid Cudi as Clay, Eric André as John Dory, Daveed Digs as Spruce, Andrew Rennells as Veneer, Zooey Deschanel as Bridget, Ron Fuches as Copper, and others. Trolls III is set to release on November 17, 2023.

