What Did Ryan Reynolds Steal From the Sets of Deadpool & Wolverine? Find Out

Ryan Reynolds reprised his role of Deadpool in the recently hit Deadpool & Wolverine. While stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor had even stolen an item from the sets of the movie, which comes under Disney. Talking about the prop, the actor from Green Lantern shed light on the event.

Ryan Reynolds made an appearance on the Monday, May 12 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, during which he revealed that he had pulled off a "grand theft" when he walked off set, with the costume that was worn by Welshpool.

In case you don't know, this character happens to be a variant of Deadpool, which appeared in the movie and was played by Wrexham AFC striker Paul Mullin. He is a player on the soccer team that the actor from The Proposal co-owns in real life.

Mullin had worn several costumes of Deadpool, one of which was emblazoned with a large red dragon, which was a tribute to the Welsh flag.

"That lives at the Racecourse Ground. The Racecourse Ground is the oldest international football stadium on Earth. And that's actual grand theft. I just stole that from Disney," Ryan Reynolds was heard telling Stephen Colbert, while laughing.

The actor then went on to add that the studio doesn't have lawyers or anything, with Colbert replying that Disney is not "litigious at all."

During this intriguing conversation, Ryan Reynolds even stated that Disney was actually okay about taking the costume with him.

Ryan Reynolds took over his Merc with a Mouth character years after the release of Deadpool 2. In the latest installment, Reynolds' anti-hero was seen with another similar character, Wolverine, portrayed by none other than Hugh Jackman.

Interestingly, the two actors made their MCU debut with the outing in discussion here.