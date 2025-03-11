Who Is Natalie Portman’s New Boyfriend? Know All About French Musician Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman has a new romance with French musician Tanguy Destable. The two were first linked in early March 2025, when French outlet Voici reported they were dating.

On the same day, the Daily Mail published photos of the couple walking together in Paris. The images showed Destable with his arm around Portman and kissing her head.

PEOPLE also confirmed their relationship. This marks Natalie Portman’s first public romance since her split from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

Portman and Millepied met while working on Black Swan in 2009 and got engaged in 2010. They married in 2012 and have two children, Aleph and Amalia. Their divorce was finalized in February 2024 after reports of Millepied’s alleged affair surfaced in 2023.

Advertisement

Tanguy Destable is a French musician and producer known by his stage name, Tepr. He was born in Morlaix, a small town in Brittany, France. In a 2016 interview with The French Shuffle, he shared how growing up in a small town made it hard to find bandmates.

“I grew up in a small town of Brittany in the 90s, and it was hard to find band members … so I decided to buy a sampler and synth to replace the drummer and bass player,” he said.

Destable is known for his electronic music and has worked with artists like Yelle and Woodkid. He also performed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. His solo albums include Technosensible, Dance Works 2015-2018, and La nuit se traîne (Bande originale du film).

Advertisement

In 2023, he collaborated with Lady Gaga on a project with Dom Pérignon. He has also worked on film scores, including I’m Still Here (Je suis toujours là) and the theme song for Peacock’s Those About to Die with Woodkid.

Before dating Portman, Destable was married to French actress Louise Bourgoin. Bourgoin is known for films like The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec and the TV series Interns. The couple was together for over 10 years before their separation. They have two children.

Portman and Destable both have children from previous relationships. Her son Aleph was born in 2011, and her daughter Amalia in 2017. In a 2017 interview with Billboard, Destable revealed that he dedicated his track Hello E from the EP Inquisifunk to his firstborn son.

Destable is based in Paris, according to his Instagram bio. Portman also has a history with the city. In 2014, she moved to Paris when Millepied took a job at the Paris Opera Ballet.

Advertisement

Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable’s relationship is still new, but they seem to enjoy spending time together in Paris.