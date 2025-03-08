Has Natalie Portman Found Love Again After Divorce From Benjamin Millepied? Find Out Who's Her Alleged New Beau

Natalie Portman appears to have reentered the dating scene after finalizing her divorce from Benjamin Millepied. According to multiple reports, the actress, 43, has found a new connection with French musician Tanguy Destable, also known by his stage name, Tepr. French publication Voici was the first to break the news on Friday, March 7.

Portman’s reported new romance comes a year after her split from Millepied, 47, with whom she shares two children, Aleph, 13, and Amalia, 8. The pair, who first met on the set of Black Swan in 2010, tied the knot in 2012 but faced turbulence in June 2023 when Millepied was accused of having an affair with then-25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne. Despite initially attempting to work through the alleged betrayal, Portman ultimately separated from Millepied, finalizing their divorce in early 2024.

Advertisement

Portman signaled her new chapter in January 2024 when she attended the Governors Awards without her wedding ring. A source previously shared that she had “turned a corner” and was prioritizing her happiness, focusing on family and close friends.

Although Portman sparked dating rumors with May December co-star Paul Mescal in mid-2024 after they were spotted together in London, insiders confirmed that she was single at the time. Meanwhile, Millepied was seen kissing a mystery woman in Paris later that year, a development that reportedly did not surprise Portman.

Destable, 44, is no stranger to the public eye. The musician, known for his work in the French electronic music scene, previously dated French actress Louise Bourgoin, with whom he shares two sons, born in 2016 and 2020.

Advertisement

While neither Portman nor Destable has confirmed their relationship, the reports have already generated buzz among fans and media alike. As Portman continues to navigate this new chapter in her life, sources close to the actress emphasize that she is embracing her newfound independence and prioritizing personal happiness. Time will tell whether this rumored romance blossoms into something more serious.