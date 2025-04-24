Will Chris Hemsworth's Thor Get Kicked Out of Marvel Films? Exploring Rumors on God of Thunder's Future

Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been a living legend in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While fighting alongside the Avengers and his own Asgardian army, the god of thunder may be seen one final time on screen.

Recent rumors suggest that the studio is planning to give Chris Hemsworth’s Thor a proper sendoff soon. The word comes from The Cosmic Circus, which suggests New Avengers (Vol. 3) #32 would serve as the inspiration in bidding farewell to the thunder god.

However, other reports suggest that even though the sendoff rumors turn out to be true, the MCU will still have Thor’s presence in its outings.

It is possible that we might get to see Jane Foster’s Lady Thor making a comeback. Also, the Thor Corps, as well as many similar elements, might be seen in future movies.

For those who do not know, it was Chris Hemsworth's Thor that was the first to be announced during the recently held casting announcement of Avengers: Doomsday. Alongside him, we saw several fresh and old actors being announced, set to reprise their characters.

New reports also suggest that Thor and Loki— the god of mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston— will share a reunion that was long awaited. The last time we saw these two brothers on screen together was in the 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War. However, they even were seen in Avengers: Endgame, a movie that was released in the year 2019.

Chris Hemsworth first made his appearance as Thor in the 2011 film. Later, he was seen in The Avengers, which was released right next year, alongside other big names including Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, as well as Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.

The Extraction actor later even reprised his role in seven other projects, with Thor: Love and Thunder being the latest.

