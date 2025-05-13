You Star Anna Camp Confirms Dating Jade Whipkey in Most Cheekiest Way Possible

Anna Camp has confirmed she's in a relationship with stylist Jade Whipkey. The Pitch Perfect star shared the news through a series of Instagram Stories earlier this month. On May 13, Camp reposted a photo shared initially by Whipkey from their dinner date, where Whipkey captioned the picture with, "Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing."

This came shortly after Anna Camp posted a 'Date night' picture on her Instagram Story, showing Whipkey enjoying a glass of wine. While the couple didn't make an official announcement, the social media posts subtly introduced their relationship to fans.

A TikTok video from earlier this year has resurfaced, adding more context to Camp's relationship. In the February 12 clip posted by user @Mr.Big.USA, Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey were seen together as they discussed past dating experiences as per E! News.

Camp shared, "I left a date once because a guy was like 45 minutes late and I stayed and waited. Then he said that I was prettier in a movie than I was in person, because I'm an actor, and I was like, 'OK, bye!'"

When asked what she expects from a man on a first date, Camp responded, "I don't expect anything, not anymore, because I'm dating a woman, and it's great." This marked one of the first times she publicly acknowledged being in a same-sex relationship.

Anna Camp was previously married to actor Michael Mosley, and the couple divorced in 2013 after three years of marriage. She later married Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin in 2016. The pair split in 2019 after less than two years together.

Speaking at a Television Critics Association panel later that year, Camp shared that finding herself after the divorce had been both scary and liberating. She said she felt more like herself than ever before, describing the experience as vulnerable but empowering.

Despite the challenges, Camp said she had learned to stay optimistic. She believed it possible to go through a life change while remaining positive, kind, and friendly. She also stated that, when faced with a challenge, she could rise above it and become even better because of it.

Now 42, Anna Camp seems happy and grounded, and her new relationship with Jade Whipkey reflects that. Whipkey, who worked as a stylist on season two of T and Coco, also tagged Camp in her post.

Fans have shown support for the couple, especially after Camp's recent praised performance in Netflix's You. The actress hasn't officially labeled her identity, but her comments in the TikTok video indicate she's currently dating women.

