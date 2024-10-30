Dil To Pagal Hai turns 27: Karisma Kapoor marks the special day by sharing her iconic moments from film; ‘The magic and..’

Dil Toh Pagal Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor, is one of the most admired romantic films of the '90s. As the film turned 27, Karisma took to her Instagram story section and shared stories of her iconic dance scenes from the film, recalling its "magic" and "memories."

She captioned the first story with a clip from the famous song Le Gaye, featuring her memorable solo dance performance. The actress shared, writing, "Since it's the release anniversary of DTPH," with four emojis of dancing, heart, gratitude, and sparkle. In the following story, Kapoor shared a still from her dance in The Dance of Envy with Madhuri and penned, "The Magic and the Memories," with a blue heart.

Directed by Yash Chopra, the film was released on October 30, 1997, and was a massive hit at the box office. While still ruling the hearts of audiences, the film has completed 27 years at the box office today. On this special occasion, Karisma Kapoor, who played the role of Nisha, winning hearts in the film, took to Instagram and went down memory lane, sharing two stories about it.

During her previous appearance on Indian Idol 12, the Biwi No. 1 actress recalled that many other actresses refused the role of Nisha, and even she had initially refused the role. She took the call because the role involved dancing with Madhuri Dixit, known for her impeccable dancing abilities. However, the actress's mother convinced her to take the opportunity and work hard on it.

She said, "Initially, I too said no to it as it was a dance film and involved competition dancing with Madhuri Dixit. I said, 'This isn't happening.' Then, finally, Yash ji and Adi narrated the story to me. My mother told me, 'You must take up the challenge. You are a big fan of Madhuri Dixit, and you must do it. You work hard, and you will shine.'"

Unlike other romantic films from the '90s, which often had family drama at their core, Dil Toh Pagal Hai was a musical romance film. Its dance and songs created a rage among the youth and are still remembered by fans.

Karisma Kapoor gave an impressive performance as Nisha, who falls in one-sided love with Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan. However, Rahul loves Pooja (Madhuri Dixit), which forms a love triangle.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai became a significant commercial success. It received 23 awards and became one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

