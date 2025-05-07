6 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Aamir Khan delights fans at airport, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan make heads turn

It’s been a hectic day for the cameramen on the field as several B-town biggies went out and about in Mumbai. Aamir Khan and Sonu Sood were spotted jetting off to undisclosed locations from Mumbai airport. Co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan took over the city in stylish ensembles. Take a look at some big celebrity sightings from May 6, 2025.

1. Aamir Khan delights fans at Mumbai airport

Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, was papped at Mumbai airport. As Mr. Perfectionist took a flight to an unknown destination, he decided to step out in his patent style. Khan delighted his fans and was seen in a short kurta, which he paired with black comfy pants and a pair of chunky shoes.

2. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan take over Mumbai streets

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Metro In Dino. Ahead of the film’s release, the co-stars were spotted out and about in the city. For the outing, Adi sported a graphic t-shirt, which he layered up with a denim jacket. With denim pants and white sneakers, her completed his dapper look.

As for Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara stunned in a short black denim dress. The diva wore a pair of high heels and went with a no-makeup makeup look with her hair tied in a messy bun.

3. Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar pose together

Soon, the audience will be able to see Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar together in the Netflix series, The Royals. Seems like they have been busy promoting their project in town. Don’t miss how stunning the co-stars look together as they posed for the shutterbugs.

4. Mihir Ahuja and RJ Mahvash spotted

RJ Mahvash and Mihir Ahuja’s youth-centric drama series, Pyar Paisa Profit, has finally been announced with its official trailer. On May 6, 2025, the actors were seen outside the office of a production house.

5. Tara Sutaria exits a popular eatery in Mumbai

Tara Sutaria decided to satiate her cravings by visiting a popular celebrity-owned restaurant in Mumbai. The actress did full justice to her diva status and stunned in a black power suit.

6. Sonu Sood looked stylish at the airport

Actor, producer, and philanthropist Sonu Sood made an appearance at the Mumbai airport on May 6, 2025. He looked stylish in white cargo pant,s which he paired with a knitted t-shirt.

