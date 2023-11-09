7 Best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video: Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Thappad

There is no denying that there is nothing like watching a film in cinemas, however, the advent of OTT too has spoiled us for choice. With a plethora of content available for consumption, movie buffs can easily choose between watching a film as and when, as per their comfort. Amongst so many movies, only a few carry a re-watch value. Thus, here for your ease, we’ve curated a list of some of the best films that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

7 Bollywood movies on Amazon Prime Video that you can never get bored with

1. Pathaan (2023)

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Salman Khan (cameo)

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Salman Khan (cameo) Created by: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Action, Adventure, Thriller Writer: Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala, and Siddharth Anand

The movie topping the list has to be the one that smashed records at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screens with hard-core action entertainer, Pathaan resulting in massive success. The film also stars Deepika Padukone along with other stellar actors. This film from YRF Spy Universe surely lived up to fan's expectations and just in case, by any chance if you’ve yet not watched it, it’s high time already!

2. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Stars : Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Anjali Chatterjee, Aamir Bashir, Tijori Randhawa, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Namit Das, Sheeba Agarwal

: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Anjali Chatterjee, Aamir Bashir, Tijori Randhawa, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Namit Das, Sheeba Agarwal Created by : Karan Johar

: Karan Johar Genre : Comedy, Drama, Family

: Comedy, Drama, Family Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy

The year 2023 also marked Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. If you’re crazy about Bollywood movies, then this one is definitely your quintessential pick. From Alia’s chiffon sarees, the chemistry between the leads, family drama, relationships, and most importantly, the pertinent topics that managed to resonate with all age groups is what makes this film a must-watch.

3. Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Stars: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav Created by: Sameer Vidwans

Sameer Vidwans Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama, Musical

Romance, Comedy, Drama, Musical Writer: Karan Shrikant Sharma

The film title of course suggests this one to be a pure romantic film, but, mind you, it’s much more than that. Not to give you any spoilers, Satyaprem Ki Katha is a beautiful watch for the way romanticism has been portrayed in the film. The beginning of the film may look predictable, however, by the climax, the film opens to a surprise that you surely didn’t see coming. The leads Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani look great on-screen.

Advertisement

4. Thappad (2020)

IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Stars: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Maya Sarao, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, Ankur Rathee, Manav Kaul

Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Maya Sarao, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, Ankur Rathee, Manav Kaul Created by: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha Genre: Drama

Drama Writer: Mrunmayee Lagoo and Anubhav Sinha

Taapsee Pannu is one of the rare actors in the industry to make such unconventional choices. Thappad is a film that awakens the conscience of women in general. The film is about a happily married couple, but how everything changes as the husband slaps his wife at a party in front of everyone, leading her to file a divorce. The film propels a strong message that it is not about a slap but about self-respect and self-worth.

5. Padmaavat (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Stars: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Anupriya Goenka, Raza Murad, Manish Wadhwa

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Anupriya Goenka, Raza Murad, Manish Wadhwa Created by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Genre: Drama, History, and Romance

Drama, History, and Romance Writer: Prakash Kapadia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The historical dramas directed by the magnum-opus director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali are a visual treat. Padmaavat is a beautiful cinematic experience based on the life of Queen Padmavati and her sacrifice for the Mewar kingdom. While the unconventional pairing between Shahid Kapoor and Deepika was a surprise package for fans, Ranveer Singh as the ruthless Alauddin Khalji proved his utmost versatility in the film.

6. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Dolly Ahluwalia

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Dolly Ahluwalia Created by: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance and Musical

Comedy, Drama, Romance and Musical Writer: Hussain Dalal and Ayan Mukerji

Does this film even need an introduction or description? Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is one of those comforting films that one can watch at any given point in time. From celebrating love and friendships, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani takes you on a nostalgic trip with friends. The film story revolves around four friends: Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi. Interestingly, you surely can find uncanny of these relatability characters in your real life too.

Advertisement

7. Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008)

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Minissha Lamba, Kunal Kapoor, Puneet Issar

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Minissha Lamba, Kunal Kapoor, Puneet Issar Created by: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Writer: Aditya Chopra, Devika Bhagat and Anvita Dutt

We would like to conclude our list with Bachna Ae Haseeno. If you’re up for a light-hearted rom-com, then this is the one for you. The film revolves around a heartthrob who unabashedly breaks the hearts of the girls who fall in love with him. Little does he know, he will learn his lesson when he falls for a girl and finds Karma hitting back. The evergreen tracks and exotic shoot locations make the movie a visual treat.

Which film are you planning to watch next? Don’t forget to share with us in the comments section below!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 11 Must-Watch Amitabh Bachchan movies that you cannot miss; from Paa, Don to Kabhi Kabhie