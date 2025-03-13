Aamir Khan crooning 90s hits during his birthday celebration will leave you nostalgic; calls Salman Khan ‘very good singer’
Aamir Khan delighted fans by singing iconic 90s hits during his birthday celebration, taking everyone on a nostalgic journey. He also praised his close friend Salman Khan, calling him a ‘very good singer.’
Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, known for his stellar performances and warm personality, recently marked his birthday with the media. The celebration turned special as he crooned beloved 90s classics, taking fans on a nostalgic trip. Adding to the moment, he praised Salman Khan's singing skills, calling him a 'very good singer'.
During the event, when paparazzi requested Aamir to sing, he graciously agreed and began with Dil Kehta Hai. Realizing it was a rather melancholic tune, he swiftly switched to Raja Ko Rani Se, delivering a soulful rendition that was pure magic. Amid the nostalgia, he also showered praise on his close friend Salman Khan, acknowledging his singing skills.
He said, "Salman Khan toh bahut acha gaate hai. Unke kai gaane meine sune bhi hai. (Salman Khan sings really well. I've heard several of his songs). He is a very good singer."
Aamir Khan also celebrated his birthday in advance by cutting a cake with the paparazzi. His birthday falls on March 14, and the heartwarming gesture added to the joyous occasion.
Besides being a Bollywood superstar, Aamir has also made his mark as a producer and director. In honor of his contributions to cinema, PVR Cinemas is hosting The Aamir Khan Film Festival, set to begin on his birthday (March 14, 2025).
Returning to the big screen is an exciting lineup of films spanning multiple genres. Fans can relive the magic of the 1988 romantic musical Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, the 1992 sports romance Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and the iconic period drama Lagaan (2001). Also included in the lineup are the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and the thought-provoking Rang De Basanti (2006), among others, promising a nostalgic cinematic experience.
Up next, Aamir Khan is gearing up for Sitaare Zameen Par, helmed by R.S. Prasanna. Announced in October 2023, the film brings together Aamir, Darsheel Safary, and Genelia Deshmukh. Inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Champions, this sports drama is considered a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par (2007).
However, it follows a fresh storyline and is slated for a Christmas 2025 release. It is expected to be an inspiring and heartfelt cinematic experience.
