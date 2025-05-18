Bollywood Newsmakers of week: Salman Khan’s next film based on Galwan Valley conflict, Rani Mukerji joins Shah Rukh Khan’s King, more

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the past week was quite significant, with several major developments involving Bollywood celebrities. From Salman Khan teaming up with Apoorva Lakhia to Rani Mukerji joining Shah Rukh Khan's King, here are the top headlines of the week to keep you informed.

Here are the top 7 newsmakers of the week

1. What can you expect from Aryan Khan's Ba***ds Of Bollywood? Netflix India's content head shares 'With Shah Rukh Khan, it has…'

Netflix's Vice President of Content, Monika Shergill, has amped up the excitement among fans by giving major details about Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. She shared that it will be a 'very delightful and emotional ride for everyone.' She also called her relationship with Shah Rukh Khan enduring across formats.'

2. EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan rarely agrees to retakes, and reason behind it is totally 'bhai-coded'

In an exclusive interview with Hindi Rush, directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru took a trip down memory lane as they recalled shooting the song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from Dabangg. They revealed how Salman Khan, who rarely gives retakes, agreed to do one, only because the reason was solid and, in true 'Bhai' style.

3. Call Me Bae 2: We can't keep calm after knowing THIS big update from Ananya Panday-led web series' upcoming season

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Lisa Mishra was asked about an update on the second season of Call Me Bae. In response, she shared that the shooting would begin this year, 2025. She mentioned that the entire team was very excited to return to the set.

4. EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan confirms Apoorva Lakhia's next from July; in talks with Kabir Khan

Salman Khan and Apoorva Lakhia are teaming up for a new film based on the novel India's Most Fearless 3, which is set against the backdrop of the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.

5. EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reunites with Shah Rukh Khan on King; Filming begins on May 20

Rani Mukerji has joined Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King for a significant extended cameo. She will reportedly play the role of Suhana Khan's mother, a character that serves as a catalyst in the action-thriller.

6. EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey to lead Karan Johar's Dostana 2; To release in theatres in 2026 end

Pinkvilla revealed that Dostana 2 has been in the works at Dharma Productions for some time, with the script now finalized to take the franchise forward progressively. The film will star Vikrant Massey and Lakshya, introduce a debutant female lead, and is expected to release in 2026.

7. EXCLUSIVE: 'There are date issues, but we are trying our best': Boney Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh's exit from No Entry 2

Boney Kapoor clarified that while there are scheduling issues with Diljit Dosanjh for No Entry Mein Entry, there are no creative differences with the actor. He called such claims false and assured that efforts are underway to resolve the dates. The sequel stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit, Arjun Kapoor, and six female leads.

