After Mushtaq Khan, Shakti Kapoor was target of gang abducting celebs on pretext of inviting them to events: REPORT

In the past, popular comedian Sunil Pal and senior Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan claimed they were kidnapped. The Gadar 2 actor shared his ordeal with the cops and also reported the incident. Soon after, the police started investigating the matter. This is when it was revealed that the gang who abducted Khan was also plotting to kidnap veteran actor Shakti Kapoor on the pretext of inviting him to an event.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the police kick-started an investigation and Sunil Pal and Mushtaq Khan reported being kidnapped from Delhi where they were invited to attend an event. During the probe, it was unearthed that the miscreants were also planning to abduct actor Shakti Kapoor. However, they later called off the plan.

While sharing his side of the story, Khan stated that he was provided with flight tickets and some money in advance to attend an event. However, when he landed in New Delhi, he was taken to an unknown location. This is what was also being plotted against Shraddha Kapoor’s father who was offered Rs. 5 lakhs to attend a similar event. But the deal failed as a high advance was requested. Currently, the team is investigating whether the gang was involved in the kidnapping of other actors.

Coming back to Khan’s case, Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha told PTI that Mushtaq Khan was threatened and kidnapped and was held captive at the home of Lavi, a criminal involved in the case. His bank account details and password were also taken by the gang members.

But when the kidnappers got drunk and fell asleep, Khan escaped and with the help of some locals, he contacted his family and returned safely to Mumbai. According to reports, the senior artist was abducted from the Delhi-Meerut highway and was tortured for 12 hours.

The officer was quoted as saying “On November 21, the kidnappers withdrew Rs. 2.2 lakh from Mushtaq Khan's bank account while shopping in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.” Moreover, some of the gang members have been arrested and the police also recovered Rs. 1.04 lakh from them.

