Two legends, One frame: WATCH what Robert De Niro did at Cannes 2025 that left Anupam Kher saying ‘love it, I am blessed’

Iconic Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, who was honored with the Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement at the Cannes Film Festival, reunited with Anupam Kher in the lively French Riviera city. The two had previously worked together on the 2012 Oscar-nominated film Silver Linings Playbook. Their heartfelt reunion moved not just the fans but also Kher himself, who expressed his joy by saying, "Love it, I am blessed," after De Niro warmly hugged him and planted a sweet kiss on his cheek.

Anupam is in Cannes for the premiere of his second directorial film, Tanvi the Great. Anupam shared a heartwarming Instagram video capturing their reunion, where they embraced warmly, and Robert even planted a kiss on him.

Kher took to social media to share a touching video of their meeting and penned a heartfelt note in which he expressed his joy at reconnecting with De Niro, his wife Tiffany, and their daughter Jia in Cannes.

According to Kher, their warmth and affection left a lasting impression on him. He reportedly congratulated De Niro on his lifetime achievement award and informed him about the world premiere of his film Tanvi the Great at Cannes.

Kher mentioned that De Niro greeted his co-star Shubhangi (who plays Tanvi) and other crew members with great warmth. He also shared that he showed De Niro the first poster of the film, which the Hollywood icon absolutely loved. Kher further expressed his gratitude to De Niro for his kindness, a heartfelt hug, a delightful lunch, and years of brilliance that continue to inspire him.

He concluded by calling their friendship one of the greatest blessings of his life and extended special thanks to Tiffany for her hospitality and for capturing the moment on video.

Meanwhile, Tanvi the Great is all set to make its global debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami in significant roles. Adding to the international appeal, Game of Thrones star Iain Glen also features in the lineup.

