Akshay Kumar on his collaboration with Himesh Reshammiya in Raksha Bandhan: I am very thankful..

Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, led by Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has become a hot property in the trade. The trailer of the film was unveiled last week and the response has been heartening. The film talks about an important social issue of dowry and this novel concept of the film has been getting reasonable attention. Apart from the emotional quotient, the film is also full of lighthearted comedic elements, to cater to a larger section of the society.

A press conference for the first song of Raksha Bandhan, titled 'Tere Saath Hoon Main' was held today and it was attended by Aanand L Rai, Akshay Kumar, Himesh Reshammiya, and others. The three of them commented on the music of the film.

Aanand L Rai said, “It is not just a song. It is the soul of the film. So, it is very important that when you are selecting a story, you are selecting the right soul and you are not cheating, as for a good story, a good composer and lyricist is as important as a good writer and actor.”

Akshay Kumar said, “Himesh & I have worked in many films and I am very thankful that he has given me great music. Be it Phir Hera Pheri, Aitraaz, Namaste London, or Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. He keeps telling me that when he sees me, he is able to give much better music. And let me tell you about him. When I used to go to his studio where I sat while he composed music, you had to look at him. He makes music very easily, at times in just 10 minutes. He shuts his eyes, hums the music, and composes the song”

HImesh Reshammiya acknowledged Akshay’s comment and said, “I can say that my father, who trained under Omkarnath Thakur, has given me a formula and that is 'right song for the right actor'. Akshay Kumar breaks that formula because every song is right. This is in very few actors and that's why, when a song comes out after such high expectations, it lives up to it. After Namaste London, we did Khiladi 786 and we hoped the music to be a bigger hit and that's what happened. Raksha Bandhan again is a test. I pray that our combination works.”

Raksha Bandhan will release on 11th August, 2022, and will lock horns with Aamir Khan’s next release Laal Singh Chaddha. Both the films are in the space of feel-good dramas and it is to be seen which film gets the love of the audience.

Also read: Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan to release on August 11 & clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha