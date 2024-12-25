Alia Bhatt holds Raha close; Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and more are all smiles in INSIDE PIC from Christmas lunch

The Kapoor family’s get-togethers are always special. They often unite for festive occasions. They recently celebrated Christmas 2024 together at their annual family lunch. An inside picture from the celebration has been shared on social media. Alia Bhatt was seen holding her daughter Raha close. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and others were all smiles.

Today, December 25, 2024, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture with her family from their Christmas celebration. Alia Bhatt held Raha in her arms and posed happily. The little one was wrapped in a red festive outfit. Ranbir Kapoor stood behind them with a wide smile.

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchildren Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda were also part of the picture. Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Reema Jain, Nitasha Nanda, and more joined them.

Neetu Kapoor captioned the post, “Family Christmas celebration,” accompanied by Christmas tree, Santa Claus, and heart emojis. Have a look at the post!

Netizens showered their love on the family in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Merry Christmas to all of you stay blessed stay happy always. Love you all,” while another wrote, “@neetu54: Merry Christmas to you and all Kapoors. Miss Rishi Sir.” Many others left red heart emojis.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived for the Christmas lunch. Their daughter, Raha Kapoor, absolutely stole the show with her cuteness. She posed alongside her parents and even extended warm wishes to the paps. The little princess bid them goodbye and sent flying kisses.

Neetu Kapoor, dressed in a white kurta, also posed for the cameras on her arrival. Siblings Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda looked stylish as they got out of their car and struck a pose for the paps.

Watch their arrival videos here!

The Nandas are often spotted hanging out with the Kapoor family. For the uninitiated, Navya and Agastya’s mom, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, is married to Nikhil Nanda, the son of Ritu Nanda. Ritu Nanda was the daughter of Raj Kapoor.

