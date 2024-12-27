Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s wedding photographer Joseph Radhik reveals their PICS were not posed

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dated for a while before getting married in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. The moment visuals of their wedding went viral, people couldn’t get over the lovely moments that the couple shared during their union. In a recently hosted AMA session on Reddit, their photographer spoke about his ‘favourite photo’ of the couple and added that it wasn’t posed.

Joseph Radhik is the man behind the stunning images from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding. On December 26, he hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit on the r/PhotographyIndia group of the social media application. In the fun session that lasted for hours, he responded to multiple queries from curious fans. Among them was someone who asked him, “Which is your best-captured photograph and any story behind it??”

Responding to this question, Joseph said that it was a photo of Anushka and Virat on their wedding day. “In black and white, with him kissing her on her forehead. This is easily my favourite photo because it looks posed, but is 100% documentary. I was just grinning wide when clicking the shutter,” he shared.

Not just Anushka and Virat, Joseph Radhik also clicked pictured at the wedding of celebs like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and many Bollywood stars. He also clicked beautiful images from Jawan actress Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. His recent muse were Indian badminton player PV Sindhu and Datta Gouravelly.

Advertisement

Coming back to Anushka and Virat, the couple moved to London after they welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay in the UK on February 15, 2024. Since then, the actress has been living there with their daughter Vamika. Recently, the cricketer’s ex-coach Rajkumar Sharma confirmed that the celebrity couple will be moving to the UK permanently.

While speaking with Dainik Jagran, Sharma stated, “Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has an unreleased film, Chakda 'Xpress in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli gets irked as Australian media tries to click his and Anushka Sharma's kids without permission; 'You can't film without asking me'